Pro-Life Supporters 'Brutally’ Attacked Outside Baltimore Abortion Clinic

On Friday, two pro-life demonstrators were ‘brutally’ attacked outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Baltimore, CBS News reported.

Reportedly, the attack involved a suspect tackling an 80-year-old man and pummeling a 73-year-old man before kicking him “with extreme force” in the face. Police arrived at a healthcare facility at 10:30 a.m. where the two men were being treated for injuries.

A volunteer worker who witnessed the attack reportedly told police that it was during a debate about abortion rights. And, police have reportedly obtained a video of the attack (via CBS News):

The suspect was allegedly seen passing the demonstrators before turning around to engage the demonstrators. The man was seen "having a visibly aggressive conversation" with the 80-year-old victim. Then the argument became physical. "The suspect is then observed about to turn away but rushes [at the victim] and tackles him over a large flowerpot," police said. The victim allegedly suffered a small laceration to his hand. Then, the 73-year-old came to aid the fellow demonstrator. Once he got close, police said the suspect shoved him to the ground. "The video continues and shows the suspect strike [the victim] in the face with a closed fist as [the victim] is on his back on the ground," police said. "The suspect is then observed standing up and with extreme force, kicks [the victim] directly in the face."

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma and was diagnosed with “a large hematoma, hyphemia, and head and neck pain.” Police are still searching for the suspect.

While praying for women and their children to be protected from the violence of abortion, two pro-life men were brutally attacked.



The unidentified assailant slammed one man into a glass window. He knocked the other to the ground, kicking him in the head. The pro-life advocate… pic.twitter.com/YNPErjp1z3 — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 30, 2023

According to WBAL News Radio, a GoFundMe campaign was started to raise money for the victim, who was identified as Mark Crosby.

“For years, Mark has prayed in front of the Planned Parenthood in Baltimore City to let the scared, young abortion-minded women know that they are loved, that their baby is loved,” Jay Walton, the president of Baltimore County Right to Life wrote. “Please donate to show Mark how much HE is loved. Your donation will go to Mark to help him pay for medical expenses.”

Last summer, after the Dobbs decision came down, pro-abortion supporters known as “Jane’s Revenge” promised to wreak havoc on pro-life resource centers. Several pro-life centers were attacked, as Townhall covered, which were ignored by the mainstream media. And, the FBI did not announce they would investigate the attacks until months later.