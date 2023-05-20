Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’

This week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre received backlash over a statement she made that American children “belong to all of us” in the context of access to irreversible gender mutilation treatments and surgeries for kids.

Jean-Pierre made the remarks last weekend at the 34th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards where she spoke with a reporter from Jezebel about restrictions on transgender medical treatments and surgeries.

“I’ve met a lot of parents of trans kids in the past couple of months who have told me these devastating stories, whether they’re in Texas or Oklahoma or wherever they are, saying how they now have to seriously consider leaving their state to protect their child. That’s something that we have to call out and continue to be very clear about. These are kids. These are our kids. They belong to all of us."

Catholic activist organization Catholic Vote claimed that the Biden administration, spearheaded by our “devout Catholic” president, is working to “destroy the role of parents at every turn.” This is evident on the issues of abortion and transgenderism.

Wrong. These kids belong to their parents — not you. From schools, to ballot proposals, to gender counseling, the Biden admin is working to destroy the role of parents at every turn.

On the issue of abortion, several pro-life organizations came out against Jean-Pierre’s remarks. As Townhall has reported, the Biden administration has provided underage women resources to obtain abortions and get them paid for.

Protect Women Ohio, which is working on stopping a radical anti-parent, pro-abortion, pro-transgenderism amendment in the state, wrote that “No parent wants to hear the government tell them their kids are not theirs.”

Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life organization, pointed out that President Joe Biden previously said that there's “no such thing as someone else's child” this year. Jean-Pierre’s recent remarks doubled down on this belief.

“Democrats are pushing to limit parents' ability to have a say in their daughters’ lives – to keep them from *even knowing* if their children are seeking abortions. They see parents as barriers,” the organization tweeted. “And they're not hiding it.”

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the board chair of Do No Harm, a medical organization working to protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology, told Townhall that “Miss Jean-Pierre is correct that the state plays an important role regarding children. That role is to protect children from child abuse and from their own inability to make good judgments. That is why children cannot drive, cannot smoke, and cannot vote. The idea that children can make informed judgments about altering their body and their reproductive future suggests that adults, particularly those in healthcare, who support so-called gender, affirming care, are betraying these children.”

Eagle Forum, a conservative organization founded by Phyllis Schlafly, came out against Biden and Jean-Pierre’s remarks.

“The White House Press Secretary has joined Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in reiterating the despicable lie that children don’t belong to parents, but instead to the community and state itself,” Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, said in a statement. “It may sound radical, but it’s a closely held and common belief of the left. That’s why hack groups like the ACLU and URGE are working overtime across the country to completely erode and destroy parental involvement and consent from their kids, especially when it comes to transgender counseling and surgeries or underage girls being pressured into abortions.”

“This treachery is unconscionable, but it’s happening right now — don’t think your school is immune!” Martin added. When the government owns its people, there’s no room left for liberty. The Biden Administration needs to hear this message from We the Parents loud and clear: NO.”



