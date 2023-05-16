Pro-Life Group Responds to 2024 Candidate Saying an Abortion Ban Isn’t ‘Realistic’

This week, Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life organization, came out against former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for saying in an interview that an abortion ban is not “realistic.”

In an interview on CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation,’ Haley said that at the state level, abortion restrictions could be passed. At the federal level, however, Haley said it wouldn’t be “honest” or “realistic.”

"For a national [abortion] standard, I think we have to tell the American people the truth. In order to do a national standard, you'd have to have a majority of the House, 60 Senate votes, and a president. We haven't had 60 pro-life senators in 100 years, so the idea that a Republican president could ban all abortions is not being honest with the American people," Haley said. "So let's be honest with the American people and say: Let's find national consensus. Let's agree on getting rid of late-term abortions. Let’s agree on the fact that we need more adoptions. Let’s agree on the fact that we need accessible contraception."

Host Margaret Brennan pointed out that Sen. Tim Scott said that he would sign into law abortion restrictions up to 20 weeks gestation.

“Why do you feel like that’s misdirection?” Brennan asked.

“I’m not going to lie to the American people,” Haley said. “Nothing’s going to happen if we don’t get 60 votes in the Senate…In states, yes. At the federal level, it’s not realistic. It’s not being honest with the American people.”

GOP presidential candidate @NikkiHaley tells @margbrennan that a national standard on abortion would be difficult to pass through the House and Senate: “The idea that a Republican president could ban all abortions is not being honest with the American people.” pic.twitter.com/slk0jLIBCQ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 14, 2023

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, each year, over 50,000 abortions are performed after 15 weeks gestation. In 2019, third-trimester abortions “constituted as much as 12 percent of all abortions in New Mexico.”

“When Ambassador Haley talks about national consensus on late-term abortion, we are in agreement. The consensus already exists. Polling shows 72% of Americans support limiting abortions by at least 15 weeks, when the unborn child can feel excruciating pain,” a statement from SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said. “The pro-life movement must have a nominee who will boldly advocate for this consensus, and as president will work tirelessly to gather the votes necessary in Congress. Dismissing this task as unrealistic is not acceptable.

A poll released by the Charlotte Lozier Institute on Thursday found that the majority of abortions are coerced, unwanted, or inconsistent with women’s preferences. Only one-third of respondents in the study said their abortion was “wanted,” which Townhall covered.

In response to the findings, lead author of the study David Reardon, Ph.D. said: "This study confirms earlier findings that the hidden epidemic of unwanted abortions is real, and far larger than most people imagine. We need to discard the dangerous assumption that ‘freedom of choice’ reflects the reality behind most women’s experiences with abortion. Only the minority of abortions are freely chosen absent outside pressures.”