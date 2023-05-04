Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal
Tipsheet

Montana Governor Signs Several Pro-Life Bills Into Law

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 04, 2023 5:30 PM

This week, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed a slew of pro-life bills into law, creating protections for babies, mothers, and abortion survivors.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gianforte signed a total of five bills. The package of bills ensure that taxpayer funds are not used towards abortion and protect the lives of babies who are born alive following a botched abortion procedure. And, the legislation prohibits the abortion of viable babies unless necessary to protect the life of the mother.

“Like you, I firmly believe all life is precious and must be protected,” Gov. Gianforte said of the legislation. “Today, we’re giving a voice to the voiceless.”

One of the bills, the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act, protects providers from discrimination for exercising their right of conscience. This protects providers who do not want to take part in performing abortions. And, another bill, S.B. 154, clarifies that “right to privacy” enshrined in the state’s Constitution does not apply to abortion rights.

“For years in Montana, abortion activists have used the cloak of a shaky legal interpretation to advance their pro-abortion agenda. That stops today. No more,” the Gianforte said.

Before signing the five bills into law, Gianforte announced two pro-life policies in his Budget for Montana Families. The budget includes a $1,200 refundable child tax credit for children under six years old and an adoption tax credit for up to $7,500.

“As we stand firm for life, we must also ensure all Montana kids, from unborn babies to teenagers, have the opportunity to reach their full God-given potential,” Gianforte said. “Folks, this must be one of the next chapters of our pro-life, pro-child, pro-family agenda.”

In a statement to Townhall, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s Western Regional Director Adam Schwend praised the legislation protecting mothers and babies in Montana.

“We thank Gov. Gianforte and legislative leaders for establishing new protections for life and support for women that mirror the compassion of their constituents,” Schwend said. “Today’s advances in Montana are a part of an ongoing post-Dobbs trend to advance human rights in the states and provide mothers with more resources during pregnancy and after a child is born. This progress led by bold state leaders is saving tens of thousands of lives across our nation.”

