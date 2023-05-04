Montana Governor Signs Several Pro-Life Bills Into Law

This week, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed a slew of pro-life bills into law, creating protections for babies, mothers, and abortion survivors.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gianforte signed a total of five bills. The package of bills ensure that taxpayer funds are not used towards abortion and protect the lives of babies who are born alive following a botched abortion procedure. And, the legislation prohibits the abortion of viable babies unless necessary to protect the life of the mother.

Montana’s future depends on protecting life, ensuring the healthy development of our children, and promoting strong, healthy families. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 3, 2023

We're prohibiting the use of Montanans' hard-earned money for elective abortions.



Thank you Rep. @Mike__Hopkins and Rep. Jane Gillette for your leadership. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 3, 2023

“Like you, I firmly believe all life is precious and must be protected,” Gov. Gianforte said of the legislation. “Today, we’re giving a voice to the voiceless.”

Proud to stand with Montanans on the steps of the people’s house to defend life, support children, and strengthen families. pic.twitter.com/mGvSSnd54c — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 3, 2023

Today we gave a voice to the voiceless, and help to the helpless. https://t.co/8zbqA88Dgw — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 4, 2023

One of the bills, the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act, protects providers from discrimination for exercising their right of conscience. This protects providers who do not want to take part in performing abortions. And, another bill, S.B. 154, clarifies that “right to privacy” enshrined in the state’s Constitution does not apply to abortion rights.

“For years in Montana, abortion activists have used the cloak of a shaky legal interpretation to advance their pro-abortion agenda. That stops today. No more,” the Gianforte said.

Before signing the five bills into law, Gianforte announced two pro-life policies in his Budget for Montana Families. The budget includes a $1,200 refundable child tax credit for children under six years old and an adoption tax credit for up to $7,500.

“As we stand firm for life, we must also ensure all Montana kids, from unborn babies to teenagers, have the opportunity to reach their full God-given potential,” Gianforte said. “Folks, this must be one of the next chapters of our pro-life, pro-child, pro-family agenda.”

In a statement to Townhall, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s Western Regional Director Adam Schwend praised the legislation protecting mothers and babies in Montana.

“We thank Gov. Gianforte and legislative leaders for establishing new protections for life and support for women that mirror the compassion of their constituents,” Schwend said. “Today’s advances in Montana are a part of an ongoing post-Dobbs trend to advance human rights in the states and provide mothers with more resources during pregnancy and after a child is born. This progress led by bold state leaders is saving tens of thousands of lives across our nation.”