'Transabled': People Are Reportedly Choosing to Identify As Handicapped

Able-bodied people are reportedly choosing to identify as disabled, part of an issue called “transableism,” according to a report from Fox News.

“Transableism,” reportedly, is a newer term for “Body Integrity Identity Disorder,” known as BIID. A person with this condition identifies as handicapped, even if they are not physically disabled. Some with this condition mutilate themselves or ask doctors for procedures to amputate a health limb or damage their spinal cord (via Fox News):

BIID has been relabeled to transableism to align with today's trans community, according to some. The point of "changing the identifier" from a psychiatric condition (BIID) to an advocacy term (transableism) is to "harness the stunning cultural power of gender ideology" to the cause of allowing doctors to "treat" BIID patients by "amputating healthy limbs, snipping spinal cords or destroying eyesight," according to Evolution News and Science Today (EN), which reports on and analyzes evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues. [...] Because "some of these persons mutilate themselves; others ask surgeons for an amputation or for the transection of their spinal cord," that site adds of the shocking steps some are taking. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes on its website, "Those with BIID desire the amputation of one or more healthy limbs or desire a paralysis."

In November, reports broke about Jørund Viktoria Alme, a 53-year-old from Norway who identifies as a “transgender woman” and “disabled.” Alme is a biological male and is not disabled. At one point, Alme bought a wheelchair and began using it, despite not needing one.

“Years before buying the wheelchair, Alme said she realized that despite being born a man, she felt like a woman and wanted to be paralyzed from the waist down,” Newsweek reported.

Alme reportedly said he “[hopes] that no one takes it badly that I use a wheelchair.”

In 2013, a 58-year-old woman named Chloe Jennings-White told doctors she wanted her spinal cord cut, Daily Mail reported. She had tried injuring herself throughout her life in an effort to wind up in a wheelchair.

Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine and a practicing internist at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, told Fox News that “we need to be on the lookout for this [transableism].”

“We deal with Munchausen and Munchausen by proxy, where patients can be quite convincing about illnesses they don't really have,” he explained. “I would never clear anyone for surgery to remove a limb that does not need removal."