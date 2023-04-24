Even Democrats Are Tired of Biden's Debt Ceiling Games
Tipsheet

Model Cuts Ties With Lingerie Brand Over Ad Featuring a Non-Binary’ Biological Male

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 24, 2023 11:45 AM
screenshot

An Instagram influencer and model said this month that she’s cutting ties with a lingerie company after it employed a male-bodied “non-binary” model in a recent advertisement.

The influencer, Bri Teresi, who models sportswear and swimwear, has 1.4 million followers. She severed ties with the lingerie company Honey Birdette after it shared a post with male model Jake DePree.

“Sad to see you guys jumping on the woke bandwagon! Once again, another thing taken over by men. Know your audience!” Teresi said, according to Outkick. The outlet reached out to Teresi, who is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, to see if she cut ties with the brand: 

She confirmed the news. She has in fact cut ties with the brand and will no longer be promoting their lingerie. Bri said, “Yes it’s true. I will no longer be working with the brand.”

Earlier this month, Teresi posted a photo at a Trump event at Mar-a-Lago, and called him the “soon to be 47th president.”


"The only way to stop this nonsense and propaganda is to not support businesses that do not support our values. It’s that simple!” Teresi said, according to Fox News, "As a model I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That’s pure misogyny. Now more than ever, we must support businesses that support our values. Go woke, go broke."

Sarah reported this month that DuPree was hired to model the brand’s “RUBY” 3-piece set, including a bra and underwear. The caption included a lengthy explanation as to why the brand decided to change its slogan to “a luxury brand for all.” 

"Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie," the post read. "While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to push culture forward, hate speech and bullying will not be tolerated on our channels. Comments of this negative nature will be deleted, @jakedupree; you are so talented and have our full support!"


Honey Birdette isn’t the first lingerie brand to employ a male model. Victoria’s Secret employed a male influencer last year to promote its gender neutral clothing line. And, Townhall has highlighted all the biological males masquerading as women who’ve been celebrated in sports, beauty pageants, and earned brand deals with makeup companies. 

