Pelosi Suggests Democratic Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Are Sexist

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 13, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) implied that the calls for longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA), to resign are rooted in sexism, claiming that she has “never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” alluding to Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D).

As Townhall covered, Feinstein, 89, has been absent due to health reasons. In early March, it was announced that she was absent due to a case of shingles. Fast-forward to April, and the senator still has not returned and is reportedly recovering in California. As a result, members of her party, such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), called on her to resign. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pelosi was asked her opinions on Khanna’s call on Feinstein to resign. 

“Sen. Feinstein has been a champion for California. For 20 years, I have been the leader or the speaker of the House fighting for California, and I have seen up close and firsthand her great leadership for our country but especially for our state of California. She deserves the respect to get well and be back on duty, and it’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” Pelosi said, seemingly alluding to Fetterman’s health since he assumed office.

Feinstein has reportedly missed 60 of the 82 votes taken in the Senate this year, according to the Washington Examiner. While she previously announced that she would not run for reelection in 2024, her office has not revealed when she will return to her job to finish out this term.


