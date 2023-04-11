Biden Calls Texas Judge’s Abortion Pill Ruling ‘Completely Out of Bounds’

Pro-abortion President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the federal judge’s ruling that halted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill was “completely out of bounds.”

To recap, Leah covered on Friday how Trump-appointed federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone, also known as the “abortion pill.” Taken with misoprostol, mifepristone works as a medication abortion, which accounts for the majority of U.S. abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The abortion pill was initially approved in 2000, and was fast-tracked by the FDA, according to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. In the aftermath of the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, pro-abortion lawmakers and advocates began pushing to make the abortion pill available through “telemedicine,” where a woman does not see a physician in person.

“My thoughts are it’s completely out of bounds, what the judge did,” Biden said.

President Biden condemns a federal judge in Texas on Friday halting FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, pending appeal:



On Friday, the White House issued a statement calling Kacsmaryk’s ruling ”another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk.”

“My Administration will fight this ruling. The Department of Justice has already filed an appeal and will seek an immediate stay of the decision. But let’s be clear – the only way to stop those who are committed to taking away women’s rights and freedoms in every state is to elect a Congress who will pass a law restoring Roe versus Wade. Vice President Harris and I will continue to lead the fight to protect a woman’s right to an abortion, and to make her own decisions about her own health. That is our commitment,” the statement continued.

When Roe was overturned, Biden promised a “whole-of-government” effort to push his radical abortion agenda. And, Biden’s HHS unveiled a website directing underage girls to obtain abortions with instructions on how to get the abortion paid for.