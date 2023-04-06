Kansas Lawmakers Override Dem Governor’s Veto to Ban Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports

On Wednesday, lawmakers in Kansas overrode Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto and banned transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls’ sports, kindergarten through high school.

Another measure approved by Kansas lawmakers this week would prevent students who identify as transgender from using public restrooms and other facilities that align with their gender identity instead of their biological sex. Reportedly, Kelly is expected to veto the legislation. Other legislation would ban irreversible transgender care, dubbed by the left as “gender-affirming care,” for children.

On Twitter, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R), who is a doctor, praised the legislation.

In Kansas, we believe in science. We believe women are born women. We will never waiver in our fight to stand up for biological women in sports and never accept men competing in women's sports,” he wrote.

“And for the record, we drink Coors,” he added, alluding to the news that Bud Light is contracting with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

State Rep. John Eplee, a Republican, who is also a doctor, reportedly said he “[wishes] is was 1960, and, you know, little Johnny’s a boy and Mary’s a girl, and that’s how it is, period.”

At the national level, legislation introduced by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) and Florida Rep. Greg Steube’s (R ), the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023,” would strengthen Title IX protections to ensure only biological females participate in women and girls sports, which Townhall covered.

“Throughout my coaching career, I saw the incomparable success of Title IX and the educational and personal opportunities sports have provided to millions of female athletes. For more than 50 years, this law has empowered young women to grow personally, compete professionally, and receive scholarships to further their education,” Sen. Tuberville told Townhall.

“The positive impacts of a fair playing field in women’s sports are unmatched, but the Biden administration is forcing female athletes to the sidelines by allowing biological males to compete where they do not belong,” he continued. “It’s unfair, it’s unsafe, and it’s wrong. We cannot stand by and let girls and women in sports lose to the radical left’s agenda. I am proud to introduce this legislation, and will continue fighting to preserve a level playing field for all current and future female athletes.”

Steube, who introduced the House bill on National Women and Girls in Sports Day, told Townhall that “the woke left is working to completely wipe away women’s sports.”

“The best way to counter Biden’s dangerous rewrite of Title IX is for Congress to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” he added. “Every student, parent, teacher, and citizen deserves to know where their member of Congress stands on this issue.”