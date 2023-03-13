NBC Host Claims DeSantis Is ‘Politicizing’ Education By Doing Something That Used to be Common

NBC News host Chuck Todd claimed on Sunday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is “politicizing” schools after he approved curriculum to teach children about the evils of communism.

Todd made the remarks on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” while discussing DeSantis' recent trip to Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, DeSantis spoke to attendees about how Nevada can take pointers from Florida when it comes to pushing back against the Democratic Party’s agenda. Nevada recently elected Republican Joe Lombardo in the midterms.

“We’re also the first state in the country to establish every November 10th, the day in our schools is earmarked, to teach our students at all grade levels about the evils of Communist regimes throughout history. We’re going to tell the truth about Marxism and Leninism,” DeSantis said in his remarks.

“Being a Floridian, I sort of know what he's trying to play there and all of that,” Todd said, seemingly alluding to the fact that many Cubans who escaped communism live in Florida.

“But I would tell him, I went to Florida public schools. We were taught this. It was called history. It just seems like a weird politicizing—you know he's going out of his way to politicize something," Todd claimed.

Politico columnist Jonathan Martin agreed with Todd, saying that countering “wokeism” is the “singular, cohesive unifying force” for Republicans, adding that “it’s not any policy agenda.”

In May 2022, DeSantis signed House Bill 395 to establish Nov. 7 as “Victims of Communism Day.” In 2021, DeSantis had announced state programs to teach students about communism.

“Honoring the people that have fallen victim to communist regimes and teaching our students about those atrocities is the best way to ensure that history does not repeat itself,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Through HB 395 and the funding announced today, we are guaranteeing that the history of those who fled communist regimes and their experiences are preserved and not forgotten by our students. While it’s fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism, Florida will stand for truth and remain as a beachhead for freedom.”