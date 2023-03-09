Minnesota to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Obtain a Driver’s License

Illegal immigrants in Minnesota will be able to obtain driver’s licenses due to a new law signed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz this week.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the “driver’s licenses for all” law will allow all residents, regardless of immigration status, to obtain a driver’s license. This includes approximately 81,000 illegal immigrants.

Pen(s) to paper followed my huge cheers from the crowd and it’s done - Driver’s Licenses for All is once again law in Minnesota @WCCO #DL4All #FreedomtoDrive pic.twitter.com/KXcvISG2QF — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) March 7, 2023

“Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans,” Walz said. “As a longtime supporter of this bill, I am proud to finally sign it into law, making our roads safer and moving us toward our goal of making Minnesota the best state to raise a family for everyone.”

Now, when someone goes in to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license, they will no longer need to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the United States.

According to Fox 9, Republicans who opposed the change argued that expanding access to driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants would lead to election and benefits fraud. The law itself reverses a 2003 rule implemented by Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican. He created the rule post-9/11 to prevent people without legal status in the U.S. from getting licenses.

CBS News noted that 18 states and Washington, D.C. have authorized driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. In Minnesota, applicants must still pass written and road tests to obtain a license.

In September, Townhall reported that an issue was placed on the ballot in Massachusetts for voters to decide on rejecting a state law that allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Voters decided against repealing the law. And, in Connecticut, a new piece of legislation brought forward by a Democrat would amend the state’s constitution to allow illegal immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections.