Obama Official Says Biden Should Consider New Running Mate Due to 'Succession' Concerns
Here’s the Latest Character the Left Is Trying to Erase
Here's the Advice DeSantis Gave Disney's CEO Before the Company Caved to the...
Here's Why Pete Buttigieg's New Photo Op Is Raising Eyebrows
Schlichter: Academia Is Subsidized Indoctrination
Of Course That's How the Liberal Media Reacted to the Latest COVID Origin...
Biden Just Made the Case Against His 2024 Re-election Bid
The One Reason Paul Ryan Will Boycott the RNC
'Defund the Police' Squad Member Marries Private Security Guard
Why This New DeSantis Ad Is Fueling 2024 Speculation
Woke Tales: Los Angeles Prosecutor Suspended for 'Misgendering' Child Molester and Accused...
England, Wales to Ban ‘Violent’ Transgender Inmates From Women’s Prisons
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed
The WHO Pandemic Treaty Is a Back Door to CCP Control Over the...
Tipsheet

Bills Would Allow Transgender People to Seal Legal Name-Change Requests

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 27, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Lawmakers in two states are considering bills that would allow people who identify as transgender to keep documentation requesting a legal name change sealed from the public record.

Reportedly, a bill in Washington would allow “gender expression and identity” as grounds to seal a petition for a name change. A separate bill in California would require petitions for a name change for minors to be sealed, according to Fox News. Currently, in Washington, only victims of domestic violence can have name changes “easily” sealed, and California extends this to victims of stalking and sexual assault. 

Katie Moehlig, executive director of TransFamily Support Services, reportedly approached Democratic lawmakers in California with an idea for legislation for minors, which included protecting other kinds of documentation surrounding their gender.

"Somebody’s gender identity is an innate piece about them — it’s intimate," she claimed. "They deserve the right to the privacy around their identity."

Clarice Barrelet, a lawyer in San Diego who has an 11-year-old transgender child, said that she saw her child’s legal gender change right after typing their name into a search engine. She said she thinks those records should be sealed to protect children’s privacy.

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter

According to the Associated Press, transgender people in states where petitions for name changes are not sealed can be susceptible to online bullying and violence.  

However, some officials and law enforcement officers are concerned that criminals who request a name change “could escape accountability under the proposals.” The bill in Washington would allow courts to unseal a name change request file if they “had reasonable suspicions, and sex offenders and incarcerated people would still be ineligible for a sealed name change.”

Last year, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) requested data on how many people had changed their gender on their driver’s licenses. Reportedly, the Texas Department of Public Safety recorded over 16,000 gender changes in the last two years. 

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter
Obama Official Says Biden Should Consider New Running Mate Due to 'Succession' Concerns Spencer Brown
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed Guy Benson
Here's Why Pete Buttigieg's New Photo Op Is Raising Eyebrows Spencer Brown
Here's the Advice DeSantis Gave Disney's CEO Before the Company Caved to the Woke Mob Spencer Brown
Here’s the Latest Character the Left Is Trying to Erase Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter