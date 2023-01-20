Facebook May Allow Pictures of Naked Breasts for Transgender and Non-Binary People

Meta’s Oversight Board announced a new policy this week that encourages the company to allow transgender and non-binary people to post pictures of their naked breasts on the platforms Facebook and Instagram. But, the policy does not allow “cis-gender” women to do so.

The board is made up primarily of educators and journalists, according to TODAY. The decision came after Instagram removed posts of a couple who identify as transgender and non-binary with bare chests.

“The Oversight Board has overturned Meta’s original decisions to remove two Instagram posts depicting transgender and non-binary people with bare chests,” the guidance stated. “It also recommends that Meta change its Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard so that it is governed by clear criteria that respect international human rights standards.”

"The Oversight Board finds that removing these posts is not in line with Meta’s Community Standards, values or human rights responsibilities," the board continued. "These cases also highlight fundamental issues with Meta’s policies."

It added that the current policy is based on a “binary view of gender” and the distinction between the two biological sexes.

KATU noted that the rule change suggests exceptions for content about birth, breastfeeding, or women showing their bare breasts in the context of a protest.

A Meta spokesperson told the New York Post that “we welcome the board’s decision in this case.”

“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements,” they added.