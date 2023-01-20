The Innocent Girl the Biden Family Has Condemned
Pro-Life Leader Responds to Trump's Abortion Comments
Vox Media Culls Almost Ten Percent of Its Workforce
Why the Attorney General Who Got Roe Overturned Was 'Very Calm' Arguing Before...
Shocker: Liberal Media Demands All Information About Paul Pelosi Attacker Be Released
The Left Is Losing Their Minds Because We Dared to Report on a...
Are Liberals Seriously Invoking Kyle Rittenhouse to Defend Alec Baldwin?
Lori Lightfoot Upset at Mayoral Candidate For Saying Cops Should Do This to...
The Weird New Era of Abortion Debate
Senate 2024: Rep. Ruben Gallego Expected to Run for Arizona Senate Seat
On the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris Will Travel to a...
Judge Refuses to Reinstate State Attorney Whom Gov. Ron DeSantis Removed
Poll: Post-Roe, Large Majorities of Americans Continue to Favor Substantial Abortion Restr...
AG Lynn Fitch on What's Next in Post-Roe World: 'Channel That Same Determination,...
Tipsheet

Facebook May Allow Pictures of Naked Breasts for Transgender and Non-Binary People

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 20, 2023 4:15 PM

Meta’s Oversight Board announced a new policy this week that encourages the company to allow transgender and non-binary people to post pictures of their naked breasts on the platforms Facebook and Instagram. But, the policy does not allow “cis-gender” women to do so. 

The board is made up primarily of educators and journalists, according to TODAY. The decision came after Instagram removed posts of a couple who identify as transgender and non-binary with bare chests.

“The Oversight Board has overturned Meta’s original decisions to remove two Instagram posts depicting transgender and non-binary people with bare chests,” the guidance stated. “It also recommends that Meta change its Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard so that it is governed by clear criteria that respect international human rights standards.”

"The Oversight Board finds that removing these posts is not in line with Meta’s Community Standards, values or human rights responsibilities," the board continued. "These cases also highlight fundamental issues with Meta’s policies."

It added that the current policy is based on a “binary view of gender” and the distinction between the two biological sexes. 

KATU noted that the rule change suggests exceptions for content about birth, breastfeeding, or women showing their bare breasts in the context of a protest.

A Meta spokesperson told the New York Post that “we welcome the board’s decision in this case.” 

“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements,” they added.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Part 4: What's Jail Like for Two Accused Child Rapists? Mia Cathell
Part 2: Just How Big Was the Operation Led by the LGBTQ Couple Who Abused Their Adopted Sons? Mia Cathell
The Innocent Girl the Biden Family Has Condemned Katie Pavlich
Part 3: How Did an Accused Child Rapist Adopt Two Children? Mia Cathell
Biden Went After a Female Reporter Over a Simple Question Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell