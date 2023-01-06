December Jobs Report Weakest of 2022
Tipsheet

Oklahoma Bill Would Ban Transgender Surgeries for People Under Age 26

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 06, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

An Oklahoma Senate bill filed this week would prohibit residents under the age of 26 from obtaining irreversible transgender health care, dubbed by the left as “gender-affirming” care. This includes sex reassignment surgery, sometimes referred to as "top surgery" or "bottom surgery."

The bill, called the “Millstone Act of 2023” put forward by state Sen. David Bullard, a Republican, would ban health care providers in the state from administering or recommending this kind of health care and be punishable by an “unclassified felony conviction” and revocation of their medical license for “unprofessional conduct,” according to The Hill. The bill would not allow public funding being used to “directly or indirectly” provide irreversible transgender care, including through the state’s Medicaid program. 

Last year, reportedly Bullard wrote a state law that prohibits transgender children in school from using restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex. 

Last month, an Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill to prohibit health care professionals from providing gender transition surgeries to people under the age of 21. State Rep. Jim Olsen, a Republican, who drafted the bill, said “it’s irresponsible for anybody in health care to provide or recommend life-altering surgeries that may later be regretted,” according to KFOR.

“We know there are some people who undergo the gender transition process and later identify as their biological sex. Performing irreversible procedures on young people can do irreparable harm to them mentally and physically later in life,” he added. 

Health care professionals found in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a fine of up to $100,000, a 10-year sentence or both, as well as medical license revocation. And, the bill would provide grounds for civil action until the victim turns 45 years old. 

“These gender reassignment procedures are, for the most part, there’s no going back. Usually there’s permanent harm that most of the time cannot be undone,” Olsen told KFOR. “It’s such a big decision that a later age is definitely appropriate.”

