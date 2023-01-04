‘Non-Binary’ Founder of Indigenous Artists’ Collective Accused of Faking Native American H...
Boebert: It's Time For Trump to Make a Call...to McCarthy
The Narrative About Clarence Thomas and J6 Went Down in Flames
Eric Adams Blames His Woes on Bill de Blasio's Tenure as NYC's Mayor
Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth Ballot in Quest to Become Speaker
Team DeSantis Offers Advice to New Transplants Arriving in Florida From Blue States
Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant
CDC Urges School Teachers, Administrators to Affirm Transgender Students' Gender Identitie...
Two Political Foes Were Seen Chatting on the House Floor. What Were They...
Biden Just Extended His COVID Vaccine Mandate for Certain Travelers
Karine Jean-Pierre Starts Off New Year Just As Confused As Ever
Missouri Executes First ‘Openly Transgender’ Woman for Murder of Ex-Girlfriend
First Catholic President in 60 Years Told Not Attend Late Pope's Funeral...Is This...
Chicagoans Upset Over Plans for Migrant Shelter Coming to Their Neighborhood
There Was a Bit of a Problem With George Santos' First Day Press...
Tipsheet

‘Non-Binary’ Founder of Indigenous Artists’ Collective Accused of Faking Native American Heritage

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 04, 2023 2:30 PM
Images via Madison365

The co-owner of a “queer Indigenous artists’ collective” in Wisconsin reportedly faked her Native American background and “used the front to make money,” the New York Post reported.

Kay LeClaire, a woman who identifies as “non-binary,” was accused in an online forum of being white after claiming for years that she was of Metis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and German descent. LeClaire is a founding member of an art collective and is well-known in the Indigenous arts community in Madison, Wisconsin. LeClaire went by the Indigenous name “Nibiiwakamigkwe,” the Post noted.

Reportedly, LeClaire earned artist stipends, a paid residency at the University of Wisconsin, paid speaking gigs, and art exhibitions based on her Native American background. But, a “hobbyist genealogist” who did not reveal their identity posted evidence of LeClaire’s real ancestry on an online forum. It showed that LeClaire is of German, Swedish, and French Canadian descent.

“I am sorry,” LeClaire reportedly told local outlet Madison365. “A lot of information has come to my attention since late December. I am still processing it all and do not yet know how to respond adequately. What I can do now is offer change.”

“Moving forward, my efforts will be towards reducing harm by following the directions provided by Native community members and community-specified proxies. Currently, this means that I am not using the Ojibwe name given to me and am removing myself from all community spaces, positions, projects, and grants and will not seek new ones,” LeClaire added.

The art collective said in an Instagram post that it had parted ways with LeClaire on Dec. 31, 2022.


“Evidence has come to light indicating that Kay Le Claire has made false claims regarding their heritage, their art, and their position in the community,” the organization said. “This person has both gone against our inherent values and perpetuated harm within the Teejop community and beyond. Without our knowledge or consent, Kay Le Claire used our position as an Indigenous-led business to inflate their platform and expand their access to an already vulnerable community.”

The anonymous user who published LeClaire’s ancestry online went by the screen name “AdvancedSmite.” They spoke with Madison365 and revealed they are of Native American heritage.

“I have a skill and I saw something and I did what I could,” they said, adding later that the “pretendian problem is a long term, strategic issue.”

Nipinet Landsem, a tattoo artist in the Madison area who is of Native American descent, told Madison365 that they “had suspicions” about LeClaire.

“I was so relieved that someone else had called it out and I didn’t have to. I’ve had my suspicions, but I didn’t have anything confirmed,” Landsem said.

Townhall reported that several high-profile activists had been caught pretending to have Native American ancestry, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Canadian academic Carrie Bourassa, and actress Sacheen Littlefeather, whose sisters came forward late last year after her death to reveal that she was of Mexican descent. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth Ballot in Quest to Become Speaker Spencer Brown
Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant Matt Vespa
Team DeSantis Offers Advice to New Transplants Arriving in Florida From Blue States Guy Benson
First Catholic President in 60 Years Told Not Attend Late Pope's Funeral...Is This Why? Spencer Brown
Boebert: It's Time For Trump to Make a Call...to McCarthy Katie Pavlich
What's the Point of This? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth Ballot in Quest to Become Speaker Spencer Brown