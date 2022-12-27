Some of the More Riffable Headlines From the Past Year – Part One
False Alarm? What the Hell Is Going on With Mike Pence's 2024 FEC...
Supreme Court Rules on Title 42
Dem Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks Sanctions Against Kari Lake Over Election Lawsuit
WaPo Under Fire for Pictures of ‘Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Community’ on 'Vaccine Hesitancy'
Here's Matt Gaetz's Christmas Wish...And I'm Sure a Lot of Conservatives Agree
Ted Lieu Gets Owned for Once More Going After Twitter Files
GOP Rep: Biden Admin Is Acting As ‘Logistical Support for Drug Cartels’
Karine Jean-Pierre's Biggest Briefing Blunders of 2022
Gallup Sees 'Momentous Shifts in Public Opinion' in 2022
'Cancel Your Trip': Biden Slammed for Sunny St. Croix Vacation As New York...
Biden Heads for Another Vacation as Title 42 Disaster Looms
Additional Power Plants Have Been Sabotaged
Professor Sues TikTok Influencer for Accusing Her of University of Idaho Killings
Rep.-Elect George Santos Admits to Fabricating Work and Education Experience
Tipsheet

Dem Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks Sanctions Against Kari Lake Over Election Lawsuit

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 27, 2022 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County, Arizona, filed for sanctions against Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, shortly after a judge rejected Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election.

According to CNBC, Hobbs and Maricopa County asked for sanctions against Lake and her legal team after her two-day trial over some of her claims about the 2022 election, which Townhall covered. In his ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said that the court did not find evidence of misconduct that would have changed the outcome of the election.

Thompson reportedly acknowledged that Hobbs and the country intended to seek sanctions against Lake and were given a deadline to file a motion for the sanctions (via CNBC):

Attorneys for Hobbs, who has been Arizona’s secretary of state for four years, joined the county in its filing Monday seeking $25,050 from Lake, which includes attorney fees for Hobbs and the state’s most populous county. The county took aim at Lake’s remarks before the election indicating she would not accept the results unless she won, as well as her “groundless” and “frivolous” lawsuit after the election was certified.

The sanctions would be in the form of a financial penalty imposed by a judge for violation of a court rule or misconduct, Reuters noted.

Townhall reported how Lake said in a tweet after the ruling that she would appeal.

Last month, Katie covered how Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates noted that dozens of polling locations experienced major issues on Election Day. Complaints were documented from voters who claimed their votes were delayed or not counted at all. Maricopa County encompasses more than half the state’s population. 

According to a report from The Hill, Maricopa County Co-Elections Director Scott Jarrett testified during the trial that the county’s “root cause analysis” of the issue on Election Day remains ongoing. Some election officials reportedly said that printer heat settings contributed to the problems on Election Day.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Idiot Leftist Of The Year: The ‘Winner’ Derek Hunter
Supreme Court Rules on Title 42 Julio Rosas
Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden? Katie Pavlich
Ted Lieu Gets Owned for Once More Going After Twitter Files Rebecca Downs
The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer Matters Rachel Alexander
Gallup Sees 'Momentous Shifts in Public Opinion' in 2022 Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Idiot Leftist Of The Year: The ‘Winner’ Derek Hunter