Lake Campaign Ramps Up the Legal Fight Against Maricopa County

The Kari Lake campaign is warning Arizona election officials in Maricopa County to "preserve documents" after thousands of voters were disenfranchised on Election Day.

According to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, dozens of polling places in the state's largest county experienced serious problems tabulating votes on Election Day. Endless complaints have been documented from voters who say their votes were delayed, unable to be cast or not counted at all.

Preserve your documents, Bill. https://t.co/dNT6IdVvyX — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 20, 2022

On Monday afternoon, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave additional details about where ballot counting stands and the way forward.

My message to the People of Arizona & the United States: pic.twitter.com/mtNBl7728S — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 21, 2022

Over the weekend, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a letter to Maricopa County Civil Division Chief Thomas Liddy detailing how officials broke election guidelines and disenfranchised voters.

"Arizonans deserve a full report and accounting of the myriad problems that occurred in relation to Maricopa County’s administration of the 2022 General Election," Brnovich demanded. "As the canvass is looming, and these issues relate to Maricopa County’s ability to lawfully certify election results – the Unit requests a response to the aforementioned issues on or before Maricopa County submits its official canvass to the Secretary of State, which must occur on or before November 28, 2022."