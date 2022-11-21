Outgoing Oversight Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney Under Ethics Committee Investigation
CBS News Defiantly Quits Twitter…Then Cowers in Its Immediate Return
New Zealand to Decide on Lowering the Voting Age to 16
Loser Adam Schiff Melts Down Over Trump Being Reinstated to Twitter
Is This the Most Unbelievable Narrative About the Hunter Biden Laptop?
Lake Campaign Ramps Up the Legal Fight Against Maricopa County
CBS News Finally Notices Hunter Biden's Infamous Laptop...Two Years Later
Second Amendment Group Files Lawsuit Over Oregon Gun Control Law
Zeldin Responds to Alvin Bragg’s Op-Ed: 'One of the Weakest, Far-Left DAs in...
Hmm: Is This Why Trump Hasn't Gone Back to Twitter Yet?
What's Strange About the Idaho College Murders
Ilhan Omar Throws a Fit Over Getting Thrown Off House Committees
As Illegal Migrant Crossings Surge, Border Patrol Doubles Its Sign-Up Bonus
Top Democratic Senator's Senior Moment Rehashes Concerns Over Mental State
Lori Lightfoot's Statement on Colorado Mass Shooting Didn't Go Her Way
Tipsheet

Lake Campaign Ramps Up the Legal Fight Against Maricopa County

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 21, 2022 3:45 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

The Kari Lake campaign is warning Arizona election officials in Maricopa County to "preserve documents" after thousands of voters were disenfranchised on Election Day. 

According to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, dozens of polling places in the state's largest county experienced serious problems tabulating votes on Election Day. Endless complaints have been documented from voters who say their votes were delayed, unable to be cast or not counted at all. 

On Monday afternoon, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave additional details about where ballot counting stands and the way forward. 

Over the weekend, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a letter to Maricopa County Civil Division Chief Thomas Liddy detailing how officials broke election guidelines and disenfranchised voters. 

"Arizonans deserve a full report and accounting of the myriad problems that occurred in relation to Maricopa County’s administration of the 2022 General Election," Brnovich demanded. "As the canvass is looming, and these issues relate to Maricopa County’s ability to lawfully certify election results – the Unit requests a response to the aforementioned issues on or before Maricopa County submits its official canvass to the Secretary of State, which must occur on or before November 28, 2022."

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arizona Attorney General: Maricopa County Broke the Law on Election Day Katie Pavlich
Race Calls: Republicans' Narrow House Majority Has Expanded Guy Benson
Is This the Most Unbelievable Narrative About the Hunter Biden Laptop? Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar Throws a Fit Over Getting Thrown Off House Committees Katie Pavlich
Loser Adam Schiff Melts Down Over Trump Being Reinstated to Twitter Rebecca Downs
Outgoing Oversight Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney Under Ethics Committee Investigation Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Arizona Attorney General: Maricopa County Broke the Law on Election Day Katie Pavlich