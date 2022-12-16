New Senate GOP Campaign Czar: We're Going to Get More Involved in Elections
Democrat Mayor Spent Millions in Taxpayer Money to Fund Fancy Trips
The Economy Continues to Be the Top Issue for Americans, New Poll Shows
Former CDC Director Stands By Hypothesis COVID-19 Was Frankensteined in a Lab
New Twitter Files Just Dropped
Mask Mandates Are Starting to Come Back
We’re Winning Against the RINOs
Denver Mayor Declares Emergency Over 900 Illegal Immigrants
After Georgia, It's Time the GOP Focus in on One Area Regarding Winning...
There's a Simple Solution to the Current Border Crisis
Twitter's 'Black Thursday' Suspensions Has CNN Exposing Their Lack of Self-Awareness
House Democrats Introduce Bill to Prevent Trump from Holding Office Again
El Paso's Airport Turns into Makeshift Shelter for Released Migrants Amid Surge
House Democrats Push Puerto Rico Closer to Statehood
NYC Rolls Out Child Care Program for Undocumented Immigrants
Tipsheet

NYC Rolls Out Child Care Program for Undocumented Immigrants

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 16, 2022 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced this week that the city would provide childcare assistance for families with undocumented children. 

The program, “Promise NYC,” will “provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare” and partner with organizations with ties to immigrant communities, according to a press release from the Mayor’s office. 

“Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, no matter where they came from, and as a city of immigrants, we know that the American dream starts here in New York City,” Adams said in a statement. 

“Navigating obstacles in a new city and a new country are tough, and coupling those issues with a lack of childcare can prevent parents and families from achieving the dream they so desperately set out to achieve. By launching Promise NYC, we are alleviating the stress from those concerns, supporting children and families, and creating a fairer city for all New Yorkers,” he added. 

The press release noted that federally-funded benefits like childcare are limited to American citizens, legal permanent residents, and other people from outside the United States with qualified immigration status. Apparently, this “excludes thousands of families in New York City,” which, as Townhall has reported, is a “sanctuary city.” 

The program is expected to launch in January and will support 600 children over the next six months to assist “newly-arrived asylum seekers.”

In October, Adams revealed that it would cost at least $1 billion to provide for the influx of illegal immigrants moving to the city. This announcement came after Republican governors in states along the U.S.-Mexico border began sending droves of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities on buses.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it’s being accelerated by American political dynamics,” Adams claimed.

“This crisis is not of our own making,” he said, adding that “but one that will affect everyone in this city and in the months ahead.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Twitter Files Just Dropped Spencer Brown
America, We Can Choose Not to Tolerate Weirdos Kurt Schlichter
Students Reportedly Banned From Photographing ‘Trans’ Teacher With Giant Prosthetic Breasts Madeline Leesman
We Now Know Who Killed the Tillis Amnesty Deal in the Senate Matt Vespa
Flashback: Obama Dismissed School Sexual Assault Scandal as 'Phony' Conservative 'Culture War' Guy Benson
Mask Mandates Are Starting to Come Back Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Twitter Files Just Dropped Spencer Brown