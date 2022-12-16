NYC Rolls Out Child Care Program for Undocumented Immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced this week that the city would provide childcare assistance for families with undocumented children.

The program, “Promise NYC,” will “provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare” and partner with organizations with ties to immigrant communities, according to a press release from the Mayor’s office.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, no matter where they came from, and as a city of immigrants, we know that the American dream starts here in New York City,” Adams said in a statement.

“Navigating obstacles in a new city and a new country are tough, and coupling those issues with a lack of childcare can prevent parents and families from achieving the dream they so desperately set out to achieve. By launching Promise NYC, we are alleviating the stress from those concerns, supporting children and families, and creating a fairer city for all New Yorkers,” he added.

The press release noted that federally-funded benefits like childcare are limited to American citizens, legal permanent residents, and other people from outside the United States with qualified immigration status. Apparently, this “excludes thousands of families in New York City,” which, as Townhall has reported, is a “sanctuary city.”

The program is expected to launch in January and will support 600 children over the next six months to assist “newly-arrived asylum seekers.”

In October, Adams revealed that it would cost at least $1 billion to provide for the influx of illegal immigrants moving to the city. This announcement came after Republican governors in states along the U.S.-Mexico border began sending droves of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities on buses.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it’s being accelerated by American political dynamics,” Adams claimed.

“This crisis is not of our own making,” he said, adding that “but one that will affect everyone in this city and in the months ahead.”