Wisconsin Reelects Democrat Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) won reelection against his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, in the 2022 midterms held Tuesday.

Decision Desk called the race at 1:42 a.m. ET.

Decision Desk HQ projects Tony Evers (D) re-elected governor in Wisconsin.#DecisionMade: 1:42am EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/5VrcT8rfqf pic.twitter.com/uiFxk3IN74 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022

In recent weeks, polls showed that the race between the Governor and his challenger was a “toss up.” A Marquette Law School poll taken just days before the election showed the race was neck-and-neck with the candidates tied at 48 percent support for both. Previously, Evers held a 1-point lead over Michels.

In the race for governor, new Marquette Law School Poll finds 48% of likely voters support Democratic incumbent Evers and 48% favor Republican challenger Tim Michels. In early October, among likely voters, it was Evers 47% and Michels 46% among likely voters. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 2, 2022

Among registered voters in the poll, Evers received 47 percent support to Michels’ 46 percent support.

"The right characterization is this is clearly a toss-up race at this point," poll director Charles Franklin told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Sentinel added in its report that the Democrats had not broken the 50 percent mark in the Marquette Law polls leading up to the election.

“So, a pure toss-up. I don’t know what else to call it,” Franklin said.

On Election Night, Decision Desk projected Evers' win for the Democrats. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican was also projected winner in a tight Senate race against his opponent Mandela Barnes.

Evers garnered 51 percent of the vote to Michels' roughly 48 percent. Wisconsin went for President Biden in 2020. In 2016, Wisconsin went for Donald Trump. From 2011 to 2019, Wisconsin had Republican Gov. Scott Walker.



