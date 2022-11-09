A Short Rant About Excruciating, Drawn-Out Vote Counting
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Is Heading Back to Congress
Progressive Group Forges Ahead with 'Don't Run Joe' Campaign
Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility
Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections
GOP Picks Up House Seat in New Jersey District That Voted for Biden...
Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership
What Brian Kemp Has Achieved
Inflation Continues to Rage As Food and Fuel Prices Spike Again
This Is What MSNBC Seriously Floated for John Fetterman to Run for Next?
Arizona Election Officials Provide an Update on the Dozens of Broken Ballot Tabulators
NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Has a Message for the 'Naysayers' on How GOP...
Pennsylvanians Elected a Dead Man to the State Legislature
Is America a Christian Nation?
We ‘Lost’ Because the Country Is Continuing Its Leftward Drift
Tipsheet

Pennsylvanians Elected a Dead Man to the State Legislature

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 10, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

This week, a state lawmaker in Pennsylvania who died last month won his reelection campaign in a landslide.

The lawmaker, Tony DeLuca. is a Democrat who served in the state legislature in Pennsylvania for 39 years. On Election Day, DeLuca won more than 85 percent of the vote in his district, which is historically Democrat, according to the New York Post.

However, DeLuca reportedly passed away of lymphoma on Oct. 9 at age 85. When he passed, election officials reportedly said that it was too late to change the ballots.

In response to DeLuca’s win, the Pennsylvania House Democrats thanked voters for electing him posthumously and said that a special election will take place soon to fill the seat.

Charlie Wolfson, a reporter for Public Source PA, said on Twitter that some of the voters in DeLuca’s district were “oblivious,” but added that most of the constituents elected him instead of electing a third-party candidate.

Fox 43 reported that Pennsylvania state law states that substitutes for candidates who have passed away cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing. In this case, the ballots in Allegheny County began printing on Sept. 28, and DeLuca’s death occurred a week and a half later. 

Annie Downs, a county spokesperson, told the Associated Press in an email that this is not the first time this has occurred. 

“The state has an election calendar that outlines dates for withdrawals, substitutions, etc. and all of those dates had passed when the Representative died,” Downs wrote in an email. “This is not the first time this has happened either.”

Trevor Southerland, the executive director of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee, told AP that under state law, there was “no way” to remove DeLuca from the ballot.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich
Tucker Thinks He Knows Why the Midterms Went So Wrong for Republicans Leah Barkoukis
Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership Spencer Brown
That Could Have Gone Better Kurt Schlichter
Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility Madeline Leesman
GOP Leaders Are Ignoring the Midterm Reality Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich