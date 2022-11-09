AOC Turns On Democrats
Tipsheet

GOP Senator-Elect Promised to 'Take a Blowtorch' to Biden's Agenda

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 09, 2022 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

As Election Night results came in, it was revealed that Missouri held onto a Senate seat that's been represented by a Republican for ten years. Senator-elect Eric Schmitt (R-MO), who is attorney general, defeated his Democratic opponent. The state will continue to be represented by two Republicans in the Senate.

“Let’s be clear, the Biden administration’s unchecked assault on our jobs, on our families, on our liberties, on our values must end,” Schmitt said in remarks at his campaign watch party on Election Night.

“The era of fighting back and speaking out for the rights of parents and small business owners and working families is just beginning,” he added, alluding to the issue of parental rights in education, which has been a hot-button issue in several states. 

In one of his recent campaign ads, Schmitt promised to "take a blowtorch" to Biden's agenda.

Last month, his opponent said that he would "burn down Missouri with a blowtorch if he could senator of the ashes" and that he was creating divisiveness.

As Townhall covered, Schmitt has served as Missouri’s attorney general since 2019. He ran against Trudy Busch Valentine for an open Senate seat after Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, announced that he would not be seeking reelection. 

Busch Valentine was unsuccessful in her attempt to flip the seat. With about 40 percent of the vote, she conceded in a thread posted to Twitter, where she claimed she ran for office to “protect our democracy.”

Polls recently showed that Schmitt was in a double-digit lead in the race. The final results showed Schmitt winning with 57 percent of the votes. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote on Twitter that he is looking forward to serving together.


