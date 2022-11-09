AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Wins Senate Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 09, 2022 8:30 AM
Townhall Media

Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for the U.S. Senate against his Democratic challenger, Trudy Busch Valentine, in the 2022 midterm elections.

Schmitt will replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), who announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022. 

Decision desk called the race just before midnight on Tuesday.

Several polls in recent weeks showed that Schmitt was leading in the race. Townhall covered last week how a  FOX 2/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed Schmitt with a double-digit lead over his opponent, 51 percent to 39 percent. 

In addition, a majority of voters in the poll, 54 percent, said they had a favorable view of Schmitt. Thirty-seven percent said they had an unfavorable view of him. Forty-two percent said they had a favorable view of Busch Valentine. An additional 42 percent said they had an unfavorable view of her.

“The state’s Senate seat has been widely seen as reliably red for Republicans this election cycle,” The Hill noted in its write-up, adding that President Biden’s plummeting approval rating among voters in the state was not helping Busch Valentine’s chances of winning. In the survey, only 35 percent of voters said they approved of Biden’s job as president while 60 percent said they disapproved.

On Election Night, Schmitt carried the majority of voters in the state, roughly 53 percent to Busch Valentine's 44 percent.



Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter