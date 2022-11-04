Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

A Philly Corrections Officer Helped Run a Crime Ring From Jail, Grand Jury Claims

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 07, 2022 11:15 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A corrections officer in a Philadelphia prison was arrested as part of a smuggling and bribery operation run by an inmate, according to a grand jury presentment unveiled last week.

Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, was accused of taking more than $23,000 in bribes over the course of two months in 2021 in return for helping a prisoner named Barry “Bones” Garland” run a “criminal enterprise” from the Riverside Correctional Facility, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Reportedly, Garland was able to obtain drugs, cell phones and direct the delivery of an AR-15 rifle to someone “looking to avenge a murder” by placing an order with Workman, who went by the code name “Pizza Man.” Workman, Garland, and another alleged conspirator were arrested on corrupt organization charges. The District Attorney’s office reportedly said that warrants have been issued for others and some remain under investigation. 

Fox 29 reported that Garland used the Cash App on a contraband cell phone to purchase the AR-15 and that it was meant to be used to kill someone that murdered his friend.  

Last year, another correctional officer, Haneef Lawton, was arrested for smuggling drugs and phones into jails. He pleaded guilty in federal court. This occurred around the time that an expert was brought in as part of a federal class-action lawsuit filed by a prisoners’ rights group that found that “understaffing and lax enforcement” allowed contraband to “flow freely” through the jails, the Inquirer reported.

Reportedly, the expert found that workers conducted 40,000 cell searches in 2019. In 2021, they did just 2,000, and found five times more contraband. Reportedly, 18 people incarcerated at the Philadelphia Department of Prisons died, including four by drug overdose and three by homicide. This year, nine more have died. 

In October 2021, a correctional officer, acting on a tip, found contraband in Garland’s cell. Workman quit his job days later.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons told the Inquirer that the jails will use new technology, like “state-of-the-art mail scanning” and “body scanning” for inmates. 

David Robinson, the president of the correctional officers’ union, told the Inquirer that he was not aware of Workman’s arrest. Robinson said that it’s “dangerous” and that “there’s still blocks that are unmanned at times because there’s no staff.”


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa