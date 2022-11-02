Gov. Hochul Calls Rising Crime a ‘Conspiracy’ Pushed by Republicans

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed on Sunday that Americans’ concerns about rising crime are based on a “conspiracy” peddled by Republicans. However, data is showing that crime in the Empire State has gone up since she took office.

Hochul made the remark in an interview on MSNBC with Al Sharpton. She responded to claims that she’s “soft on crime” by saying that she believes Republicans are misconstruing the crime issue.

“These are master manipulators,” she said of Republicans. “They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe. Well, guess what? They’re not only election deniers, they’re data deniers.”

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul claims it’s a “conspiracy” that violent crime is rising.



“[Republicans] are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people that in Democrat states, they’re not as safe.” pic.twitter.com/JWwzRr51mj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2022

Queens Councilman Robert Holdman, a Democrat, told the New York Post that Hochul is “going around in circles” and called her “a real piece of work.” Holdman recently endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin , Hochul’s Republican opponent in the midterms.

“Crime has gotten worse since Hochul became governor,” Holdman added. New York currently has cashless bail law for misdemeanors and “nonviolent” felonies.

The Post also reported that among the 50 largest U.S. cities, homicide rates are 68 percent higher in blue states versus red states.

In New York City, subway crime is reportedly up 40 percent compared to last year. On Mayor Eric Adam’s first day in office, he took the subway and called 911 to report a fight. He also encountered passengers yelling and sleeping on the trains.

“On day one, I took the subway system, I felt unsafe. I saw homeless everywhere. People were yelling on the trains. There was a feeling of disorder. So as we deal with the crime problem, we also have to deal with the fact people feel unsafe," Adams said in an interview after the incident.

In later remarks, Adams called the Big Apple a “laughing stock” due to rising crime.

“Anything goes in the city of New York,” he said in remarks at an event. “The most important city on the globe has become the laughing stock of the globe.”

A Gallup poll released last week showed that the majority of Americans believe local crime has increased, as well as nationally.

“There is no shortage of issues weighing on voters' minds during this year's midterm elections. As the U.S. continues to suffer from high inflation, the economy is playing a central role in the campaign,” the poll write-up explained. “Yet, crime is also front and center in many campaigns around the country as candidates debate high crime rates, gun policy, bail reform and policing. Although crime is not one of the top issues Americans cite as the most important problem in the U.S., their belief that crime in their local area has risen in the past year has hit a new high in Gallup's trend.”

A Trafalgar Group poll released late Monday showed that Zeldin is leading Hochul by 48.4 percent to 47.6 percent. Only 4 percent of voters polled said they were undecided on who they would cast their ballot for next week.

In a statement, Zeldin said that “crime wave Kathy is driving New York right off a cliff.”

“On November 8th, we are going to win this race for governor, because we have to win this race. Losing is not an option. New Yorkers throughout the state are sick and tired of the attacks on our wallets, safety, freedom and kids’ education. They’re fed up with the direction of Kathy Hochul’s New York, her rampant pay to play corruption, soaring crime, and crushing costs,” he added.