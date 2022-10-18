Tulsi Gabbard Endorses GOP Candidate for Governor in Battleground State

On Tuesday, former Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Kari Lake, a Republican, in Arizona’s gubernatorial race.

Gabbard made the announcement days after announcing her departure from the Democratic Party.

“For too long, establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard working Americans,” Gabbard said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Kari Lake is a leader who puts people first, fighting for border security, energy independence, public safety, and other policies that actually make life better and more affordable for the American people,” she added. “I look forward to supporting Kari Lake ahead of these critical midterm elections.

Lake has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

On Oct. 11, Gabbard shared a video on Twitter explaining why she decided to leave the Democratic Party, describing it as an “elitist cabal of warmongers.”

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," she said.

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party," Gabbard added. "If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me."

Since Gabbard’s announcement, she began campaigning for Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc.

"I'm very honored to have Tulsi's support, because it just shows how two people from previously different parties can come together," Bolduc said.