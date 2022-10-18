New Poll Shows Trump Defeating Biden, Harris in 2024 Election

In September, Townhall covered how a poll showed who would win in a 2024 rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Other polls have shown that voters would prefer California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over Vice President Kamala Harris in the event that Biden does not run in 2024. A new poll released this week asked voters if they would prefer Trump or Biden in 2024. The poll was conducted a few weeks before the midterm elections.

According to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released Monday and reviewed by The Hill shows that Trump would beat Biden if the two ran against each other for the presidency in 2024.

The poll shows Trump with a 2-point lead over Biden. Forty-five percent of voters say they would support Trump in 2024 compared to 43 percent who said they would back Biden.

In a match-up between Trump and Harris, 49 percent of voters said they would support the former president. Only 38 percent said they would support Harris. Thirteen percent said they are undecided.

Mark Penn, the co-director of the poll, told The Hill that Trump’s “resurgence” is because of inflation and the economy, while Democrats are focused on issues like Jan. 6.

“The whole Jan. 6 effort seems to have largely backfired by doing more to revive Trump than to finish him off,” Penn said. “These numbers are also a reflection of how poor a job Biden is seen as doing across the big issues of the day.”

In a potential 2024 match-up between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Harris, 41 percent of respondents said they would vote for Harris and 39 percent said they would vote for DeSantis.

Fifty-five percent of Republican respondents said they would back Trump in a 2024 primary. Seventeen percent said they would support DeSantis. In the event Trump does not seek another term, DeSantis’ support in a primary spikes to 40 percent.

Among Democrats, 37 percent said they would support Biden and 13 percent said they’d support Harris. Harris’ support jumps to 25 percent if Biden does not seek another term.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 12-13 among 2,010 registered voters.