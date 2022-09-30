Former Philly Democrat Sentenced to Prison for Election Fraud Scheme

Former Democratic Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers (PA) was sentenced to 30 months in prison for federal election fraud, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

In June, Myers, 79, pleaded guilty to illegally stuffing ballot boxes in Philadelphia by digitally “ringing up” votes from 2014 through 2018, which Katie covered. Myers also bribed a former Philadelphia Judge of Elections, who was indicted in 2020 for rigging several elections.

The DOJ announced in a press release that Myers admitted in court to bribing the judge to help candidates in the Democratic Party win primary elections.

In June 2022, the defendant admitted in court to bribing the Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia in a fraudulent scheme over several years. Myers admitted to bribing the election official to illegally add votes for certain candidates of their mutual political party in primary elections. Some of these candidates were individuals running for judicial office whose campaigns had hired Myers, and others were candidates for various federal, state, and local elective offices that Myers favored for a variety of reasons. Myers would solicit payments from his clients in the form of cash or checks as “consulting fees,” and then use portions of these funds to pay election officials to tamper with election results. Myers also admitted to conspiring to commit election fraud with another former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 2nd Division in South Philadelphia. Myers’ accomplice was the de facto Judge of Elections and effectively ran the polling places in her division by installing close associates to serve as members of the Board of Elections. Myers admitted that he gave his accomplice directions to add votes to candidates supported by him, including candidates for judicial office whose campaigns actually hired Myers, and other candidates for various federal, state, and local elective offices preferred by Myers for a variety of reasons.

Myers was sent to prison immediately after U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond revoked his bail.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Myers stood before a federal judge during President Ronald Reagan’s term to face a sentencing in a bribery case known as “Abscam.” The case resulted in 19 convictions on charges including bribery, extortion and conspiracy. Of the six U.S. House members who were convicted, two resigned, three lost their reelection bids, and one – Myers – was expelled from Congress..

After his prison term, Myers began working as a Democratic campaign consultant. Reportedly, prosecutors have not identified the candidates supported by Myers’ bribes.

“[D]espite the seriousness of his crimes, the fake votes Myers bought were not enough to swing even his South Philadelphia ward — let alone the outcome of any election,” the Inquirer added.