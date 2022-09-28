New Study Encourages ‘Top Surgery’ for Trans Teens Experiencing ‘Chest Dysphoria’

Townhall covered this week that more transgender teenagers are reportedly undergoing “top surgery,” a mastectomy procedure to remove breast tissue. A report from The New York Times claimed that breasts are “highly visible” and makes “transitioning” difficult and can cause “intense distress.” As a result, more biological females identifying as trans men and non-binary are reportedly seeking top surgeries.

In addition, The Times’ report claimed that small studies suggest this procedure provides a positive outcome for this age group but acknowledged that “some” might come to regret their surgeries. The data on those who regret their procedures were not provided. And this month, conservative commentator Matt Walsh revealed on Twitter that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was promoting transgender operations on young people because it is profitable.

A study from Northwestern Medicine published Monday claimed that the transgender “top surgery” procedure “significantly improves” the lives of “transmasculine” and “nonbinary” teens and young adults. The study was published in JAMA Pediatrics.

“[The study] is the first of its kind to show that gender-affirming top surgery (mastectomy) is associated with significant improvement in chest dysphoria, gender congruence, and body image in transmasculine and nonbinary teens and young adults. The study compared teen patients with an average age of 18 who received top surgery with members of a control group who did not receive surgery,” the press release from Northwestern Medicine said.

In the study, three months after surgery, the patients who had the procedure experienced less “chest dysphoria” than before, while those who did not receive surgery experienced around the same levels of dysphoria.

The study introduction claimed that up to 9 percent of adolescents and young adults “identify as transgender or nonbinary.”

A published write-up with the study highlighted a minor, “Martin,” who received this surgery at age 16 and said it is “healthy and safe.”

“Patients who choose gender-affirming top surgery feel better about their bodies, and it enhances their quality of life,” Dr. Sumanas Jordan, who led the study, said in a statement. “Our hope is that this study will now be used as a resource for teens, young adults, and for families who want to learn more about surgical transition options.”

Jordan told CBS News that the study is evidence to treat youth “based on science and medicine.” CBS added that a separate study found that nearly 51 percent of female-to-male transgender people had attempted suicide at some point.

This month, Chloe Cole, an ex-transgender teenager who received “top surgery” at age 15, spoke out about the irreversible damage her gender transitioning experience caused. Before surgery, she was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at age 13.

“I realize the beauty of motherhood was stolen from me by medical professionals,” Cole said in her remarks last week. “I realized after maturing a bit more than a child does not know who they are at 12 years old. I realized that I wanted to be what I always was and forever will be. A woman. With this realization came a series of challenges that were way worse than the transition.”

Every American needs to hear Chloe Cole’s story.



What a courageous young woman! pic.twitter.com/FoBuSsREb2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) September 20, 2022

In an interview with Catholic News Agency, Cole said she still has complications from the operation more than two years later. She was under the impression that she would be mostly healed 18 months post-surgery.

In her interview with CNA, Cole added that the transgender movement is “very contagious.” Her remarks come after a study last month in Pediatrics that claimed teens do not become transgender because of “social contagion.” Cole said “skewed” information is shared by doctors on the internet that gets directed to children.

“Spend time with your kids, keep them off technology for as long as possible. Let them know they’re loved and stay in touch with them. If they’re on the internet, monitor their usage,” Cole said.

“Adults need to take a stand,” Cole said. “Complacency is what led to this happening to me in the first place.”