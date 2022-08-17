New Ad Campaign Highlights Biden's Failure to Defend Pro-Life Organizations from Attacks

Nonprofit political advocacy group CatholicVote launched a seven figure ad campaign on Wednesday to highlight “devout Catholic” President Joe Biden’s failure to defend churches and pro-life organizations that were attacked by pro-abortion supporters in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling.

According to CatholicVote’s website, more than 60 pro-life pregnancy resource centers and offices of pro-life groups have been targeted and vandalized since the Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was published. In addition, 69 attacks on Catholic churches have occurred since the Supreme Court leak. Townhall has reported how groups like Jane’s Revenge promised a “summer of rage” against these organizations.

“Ordinary Americans are living in fear, knowing the Biden administration has refused to prioritize or prosecute those targeting churches or pro-life resource centers,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said. “This shameful pattern of injustice and failure to protect those who advocate for mothers and innocent unborn children exposes the utter corruption at the highest levels of government, including Biden’s Department of Justice, which was quick to investigate concerned parents at school boarding meetings but has not prosecuted a single person responsible for vandalizing or firebombing churches and health centers that serve women in need.”

Townhall covered last week how Washington, D.C.-based Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center has been subjected to attacks from pro-abortion advocates. Janet Durig, executive director of the center, said that vandals spray-painted the building with slogans like “Jane says revenge.”

“The center’s been here 37 years. It’s been in this building 25. In 25 years, we never had any vandalism,” Durig told Townhall.

“This is not a pleasant thing to have happened, but there’s a lot of people out there that are supportive of the work we do, understand the work we do, and cared enough to take time to let me know that,” she added.

CatholicVote’s first ad shows the contrast between Biden and President John F. Kennedy’s responses to attacks on churches. The video includes a clip of Kennedy saying that burning churches is “cowardly, as well as outrageous.”





To date, Biden’s DOJ has not prosecuted any individuals responsible for the attacks on pregnancy centers and churches since the Dobbs ruling. His administration has launched a "whole-of-government" effort to support abortion rights, including pointing underage girls to resources to obtain an abortion without parental notification or consent.