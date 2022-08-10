ESPN

ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2022 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Source: AP Photo/David Kohl, File

ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced this week that she is transitioning from female to male and will go by a new name.

Voepel made the announcement in a series of tweets on Tuesday. Voepel will go by "M.A.," "Michael" or "Mike" going forward.

“In sports media, we're lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys,” Voepel wrote. “We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I'm transitioning to male.”

Voepel is going to receive a Curt Gowdy Media Award next month at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and “wanted to do that as authentic self.” 

Voepel added that “at some point, you realize you need to have faith that your happiness/well-being is worth pursuing, and also have faith in other people's kindness and grace” and that she will “look and sound a little different.”

Voepel joined ESPN in 1996 as a reporter on women’s college and professional basketball and in “is the foremost authority on women's basketball in both the collegiate and professional ranks,” according to the outlet. Voepel expanded to writing about volleyball and other sports over the years.

The WNBA, several sports journalists and teams expressed their support for Voepel on Twitter

Townhall covered on the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 how “transgender” athletes are posing a serious threat to the future of women’s sports. One example that pushed this issue to the forefront in recent months is “transgender” swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas, a biological male who competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. Thomas competed on the men’s team for three seasons previously. 

In the pool, Thomas dominated other female competitors and took home a Division I title at the NCAA championships in March. In the weeks leading up to it, several members of the UPenn women’s swim team came forward anonymously to speak out over the unfairness of competing against a biological male athlete.

At a Title IX “Our Bodies Our Sports” rally in Washington, D.C., former Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said that allowing males to compete against women is rooted in a "hatred" for women.

"There are biological and physiological differences between men and women," Gabbard said in her remarks. "This is the height of disrespect, offense, and what at its core is a hatred for women."

"If a man can become a woman simply by declaring it to be so, then there is nothing that is real. There is nothing that is true. Anything can go," she added. 

"We've seen 50 years of progress since Title IX. But, the future of Title IX, the opportunities that have come about because of it, are at peril because of the actions and policies coming from the Biden administration and Congress' failure to act thus far to protect women and girls in sports," she concluded. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Will New York Democrat Pay the Price in the Polls for Her Remarks About Biden Running in 2024?
Rebecca Downs
Bedminster Conference: House GOP Met With Trump Following FBI Ransacking of Mar-a-Lago Home
Matt Vespa

FBI Had Rat Near Trump That Led to Mar-A-Lago Raid
Spencer Brown
IRS Job Page Removed After Alarming Description of the Special Agent Position Got Exposed
Matt Vespa

'Trans Gamer Girl': The Suspect That Tried to Murder Brett Kavanaugh
Mia Cathell
Was Last Night's Special Congressional Election in Minnesota Good or Bad News for the GOP?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular