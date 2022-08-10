ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced this week that she is transitioning from female to male and will go by a new name.

Voepel made the announcement in a series of tweets on Tuesday. Voepel will go by "M.A.," "Michael" or "Mike" going forward.

“In sports media, we're lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys,” Voepel wrote. “We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I'm transitioning to male.”

In sports media, we're lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I'm transitioning to male. Byline now M.A. Voepel, pronouns he/him. Please feel free to call me Voepel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with them all. ??… — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 9, 2022

Voepel is going to receive a Curt Gowdy Media Award next month at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and “wanted to do that as authentic self.”

I have the great honor of receiving Gowdy Award next month from Naismith Hall of Fame, and wanted to do that as authentic self, hence this announcement now. Fear can keep us paralyzed for decades, especially when we think we will lose all that is dear to us, including career … — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 9, 2022

Voepel added that “at some point, you realize you need to have faith that your happiness/well-being is worth pursuing, and also have faith in other people's kindness and grace” and that she will “look and sound a little different.”

I may look and sound a little different.??Glad to be who I’ve always been inside. Dedication to covering women’s sports, a lifelong joy as well as job, and admiration for all involved – players, coaches, execs, fans, referees, colleagues – that stays exactly the same. Thanks!?? — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 9, 2022

Voepel joined ESPN in 1996 as a reporter on women’s college and professional basketball and in “is the foremost authority on women's basketball in both the collegiate and professional ranks,” according to the outlet. Voepel expanded to writing about volleyball and other sports over the years.

The WNBA, several sports journalists and teams expressed their support for Voepel on Twitter

Congrats MV sending all of our best ?? — WNBA (@WNBA) August 9, 2022

Congratulations to you, Voepel. Sending you well wishes and support. — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 9, 2022

Could not be more proud or happier for my dear friend. https://t.co/TcIh8AQTMY — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) August 9, 2022

You are LOVED M.A. https://t.co/PgAPPpGaCA — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 9, 2022

Proud to be teammates with you, Voepel! — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) August 9, 2022

You have inspired so many of us with how incredible of a reporter you are, and I'm sure you will impact many more by sharing your story. I'm so happy you feel comfortable to be your true self, MV!! Congrats ?? — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) August 9, 2022

Townhall covered on the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 how “transgender” athletes are posing a serious threat to the future of women’s sports. One example that pushed this issue to the forefront in recent months is “transgender” swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas, a biological male who competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. Thomas competed on the men’s team for three seasons previously.

In the pool, Thomas dominated other female competitors and took home a Division I title at the NCAA championships in March. In the weeks leading up to it, several members of the UPenn women’s swim team came forward anonymously to speak out over the unfairness of competing against a biological male athlete.

At a Title IX “Our Bodies Our Sports” rally in Washington, D.C., former Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said that allowing males to compete against women is rooted in a "hatred" for women.

"There are biological and physiological differences between men and women," Gabbard said in her remarks. "This is the height of disrespect, offense, and what at its core is a hatred for women."

"If a man can become a woman simply by declaring it to be so, then there is nothing that is real. There is nothing that is true. Anything can go," she added.

"We've seen 50 years of progress since Title IX. But, the future of Title IX, the opportunities that have come about because of it, are at peril because of the actions and policies coming from the Biden administration and Congress' failure to act thus far to protect women and girls in sports," she concluded.