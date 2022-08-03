Biden to Sign Second Executive Order on Abortion Access

Update:

President Biden tweeted that he will sign the executive order to address the "reproductive health care crisis" in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Today I'll sign a second Executive Order to address the reproductive health care crisis since Roe was overturned.



It will support women traveling for abortion care, ensure providers comply with the law when women require medical care, and advance maternal health research. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

Original:

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will sign his second executive order on abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to a fact sheet from the White House, the president will announce actions to support women seeking abortions traveling out-of-state to obtain the procedure, ensure abortion providers comply with federal non-discrimination law and pomote research and data collection on maternal health outcomes.

In addition, Biden will sign the executive order at the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access (via the White House):

The President will sign the Executive Order at the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. After the President signs the Executive Order, Cabinet heads will report on the progress they have made in implementing the President’s July 8, 2022 Executive Order on Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services, as well as related actions to defend reproductive rights.

Established by Executive Order, the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access is co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and the Director of the White House Gender Policy Council, Jennifer Klein. The Task Force coordinates and drives efforts across the Federal government to protect access to reproductive healthcare services and defend reproductive rights.

The task force includes the Office of the Vice President, the Office of White House Counsel, the Domestic Policy Council, the National Economic Council, the National Security Council, the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Office of Science and Technology Policy and 13 other federal agencies.

Townhall covered last month how Biden signed his first executive order encouraging abortion. In his remarks at the signing, he called pro-life politicians “extremists” and said that he is looking at the fastest route to “restore Roe.”

After Roe fell, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a new website, ReproductiveRights.gov, which directs women, including minors, toward resources to obtain an abortion. Women who use the website are directed toward the website AbortionFinder.org to find their nearest clinic. Minor girls are directed to a separate website where they can obtain a judicial bypass to get an abortion without their parent’s notification or consent.