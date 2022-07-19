Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Rachel Levine’s Call to ‘Empower’ Trans Youth

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a tweet this week slamming Adm. Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who is a biological male living as a transgender woman.

Levine made the remark in an interview with MSNBC on Monday.

“Trans youth are vulnerable and they suffer significant harassment and bullying, sometimes at schools or in their community. They have more mental health issues but there's inherent with being transgender or gender diverse which would predispose youth to depression or anxiety. It is the harassment and bullying. Now, they’re suffering politically motivated attacks through state actions against these vulnerable transgender youth,” Levine argued.

“These actions are politically motivated, and so we really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities and sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state,” Levine added. “Gender-affirming” treatment includes hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery.

On Twitter, Greene shared a clip of Levine’s remarks with the caption “we must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levin’s pre-teen #WeenieChop”

We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop pic.twitter.com/EOYRpvaNoi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) July 18, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Green inquired if Levine underwent "gender-affirming" care before pushing the agenda on children.

Now that I think about it.



As Dr. Dick Levine advocates for “gender affirming care” for minors, has he undergone the #WeenieChop himself?



Or is he just pushing this on children? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) July 18, 2022

Twitter censored the tweets but did not remove them entirely.

Greene re-shared the original tweet, writing that it “violated rules about hateful conduct.”

“I can’t imagine anything more hateful than promoting ‘gender assignment’ surgeries for children,” she added.

Twitter says this tweet violated rules about hateful conduct.



I can’t imagine anything more hateful than promoting “gender reassignment” surgeries for children. https://t.co/65LHtYXbGw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) July 18, 2022

GOP Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois backed Greene’s comments and blasted Axios for labeling Greene as “transphobic” over her remarks.

The corrupt DC media hates free speech, hates the contest of ideas, and hates debate. This leftist news outlet promotes CENSORSHIP & this disturbing Axios article promotes giving chemical puberty blockers to YOUNG CHILDREN! https://t.co/15EWDYVM7e — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 18, 2022

“The corrupt DC media hates free speech, hates the contest of ideas, and hates debate,” Miller wrote. “This leftist news outlet promotes CENSORSHIP & this disturbing Axios article promotes giving chemical puberty blockers to YOUNG CHILDREN!”

Twitter has previously taken action on Greene’s personal account but not her official account. In January, the platform kicked her off for tweets regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.