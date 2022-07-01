Toronto Police Enlist the Public's Help Searching for Woman with 'Full Goatee'

Police in Toronto, Ontario, announced this week that they were searching for a missing woman who is 27 years old. But, the woman, Isobella Degrace, was described in the police's news release as having "a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee."
"The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman," the news release said.
"She is described as 5'10", with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants," it added. "Police are concerned for her safety."
News Release - Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27https://t.co/JB42sCtzxY pic.twitter.com/SO1VNr16NY— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 30, 2022
Twitter account Libs of TikTok responded to the post with two words: "beyond parody."
Beyond parody— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2022
Commentator Paul Joseph Watson wrote on Twitter that "Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing 'woman' despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee."
Blaze Media CEO Tyler Carditis shared the Toronto police's post, calling it the "dumbest time to be alive."
My goodness. It’s real. The absolute dumbest time to be alive. https://t.co/heJzXJI5zQ— Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) June 30, 2022
"The world has become too absurd to be satirized," The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote.
The world has become too absurd to be satirized. https://t.co/010goGcl7k— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 30, 2022
"If you're in Toronto, please help police find this 'missing woman' with a beard," Newsmax correspondent Logan Ratick wrote.
If you’re in Toronto, please help police find this “missing woman” with a beard https://t.co/21LmrxLtC9— Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) June 30, 2022
According to Fox News, Toronto police ended up locating Degrace about nine hours after sending out a missing person alert on Thursday.