Toronto Police Enlist the Public's Help Searching for Woman with 'Full Goatee'

Police in Toronto, Ontario, announced this week that they were searching for a missing woman who is 27 years old. But, the woman, Isobella Degrace, was described in the police's news release as having "a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee."

"The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman," the news release said.

"She is described as 5'10", with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants," it added. "Police are concerned for her safety."

News Release - Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27https://t.co/JB42sCtzxY pic.twitter.com/SO1VNr16NY — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 30, 2022

Twitter account Libs of TikTok responded to the post with two words: "beyond parody."

Beyond parody — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2022

Commentator Paul Joseph Watson wrote on Twitter that "Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing 'woman' despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee."

Blaze Media CEO Tyler Carditis shared the Toronto police's post, calling it the "dumbest time to be alive."

My goodness. It’s real. The absolute dumbest time to be alive. https://t.co/heJzXJI5zQ — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) June 30, 2022

"The world has become too absurd to be satirized," The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote.

The world has become too absurd to be satirized. https://t.co/010goGcl7k — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 30, 2022

"If you're in Toronto, please help police find this 'missing woman' with a beard," Newsmax correspondent Logan Ratick wrote.

If you’re in Toronto, please help police find this “missing woman” with a beard https://t.co/21LmrxLtC9 — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) June 30, 2022

According to Fox News, Toronto police ended up locating Degrace about nine hours after sending out a missing person alert on Thursday.