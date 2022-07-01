Transgender

Toronto Police Enlist the Public's Help Searching for Woman with 'Full Goatee'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2022 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Toronto Police Enlist the Public's Help Searching for Woman with 'Full Goatee'

Source: Twitter/@TorontoPolice

Police in Toronto, Ontario, announced this week that they were searching for a missing woman who is 27 years old. But, the woman, Isobella Degrace, was described in the police's news release as having "a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee." 

"The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman," the news release said.

"She is described as 5'10", with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants," it added. "Police are concerned for her safety." 

Twitter account Libs of TikTok responded to the post with two words: "beyond parody." 

Commentator Paul Joseph Watson wrote on Twitter that "Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing 'woman' despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee." 

Blaze Media CEO Tyler Carditis shared the Toronto police's post, calling it the "dumbest time to be alive." 

"The world has become too absurd to be satirized," The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote. 

"If you're in Toronto, please help police find this 'missing woman' with a beard," Newsmax correspondent Logan Ratick wrote. 

According to Fox News, Toronto police ended up locating Degrace about nine hours after sending out a missing person alert on Thursday. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Press Corps Suddenly Has a Problem with the Lack of Access to Biden
Leah Barkoukis
DOJ Is Reportedly Paying $1.5 Million for 'Transgender Programming Curriculum' in Prisons
Madeline Leesman
The Global Warming Narrative Just Hit a Literal Iceberg
Matt Vespa
Alabama to Ban Transgender Surgeries for Minors
Sarah Arnold
Senator Klobuchar Launches New Attempt to Undermine Election Integrity
Spencer Brown
DC Residents Sue Over Gun Ban on Public Transit After Supreme Court Ruling
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular