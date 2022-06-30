Planned Parenthood Stops Providing Abortions in Ohio

In the aftermath of the United States Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Planned Parenthood has halted abortions in yet another state.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Ohio have ceased providing abortion procedures in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Pro-life organization Created Equal shared an image to its Facebook page this week that showed a Columbus clinic not providing abortions. On Planned Parenthood’s website, the same pop-up appears on all Ohio clinics when someone tries to book an abortion at the clinic.

“We are not currently providing abortions at OH health centers,” Planned Parenthood’s disclaimer reads when a patient tries to book an abortion. “You have other options for care at other health centers.”

The disclaimer directs patients to Planned Parenthood’s webpage to locate clinics in other states. For women in Ohio, the website directs them to clinics in Indiana and Michigan. Kentucky clinics are grayed out with a message “due to state laws, abortion is Kentucky is banned. You’ll have to travel out of state to receive care.”

Planned Parenthood’s disclaimer on the Ohio clinics also directs women to the website AbortionFinder.org, which, as Townhall covered, is promoted by the U.S. Department of of Health and Human Services’ website ReproductiveRights.gov. AbortionFinder.org directs women 15 and younger to a website to obtain a judicial bypass to get an abortion without parental involvement.

Townhall covered this month how Planned Parenthood stopped abortions in both South Dakota and Wisconsin ahead the Dobbs ruling.

This week, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU filed a lawsuit in Ohio to challenge a six-week abortion ban in the state.

West Virginia-based outlet WTRF noted that the legislation, Senate Bill 23, lowers the abortion threshold in Ohio from 22 weeks to approximately six weeks, around the time of fetal heartbeat detection. If an abortion provider violates the law, it is a fifth-degree felony.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs is disastrous and devastating for tens of millions of patients across the country,” said Meagan Burrows, Staff Attorney at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, in a published statement. “We are committed to protecting as many people as possible from the traumatic experience of forced pregnancy, the consequences of which can last an entire lifetime and put the health and lives of everyday Ohioans at risk. With this filing, we are calling for the return of the basic humanity that was stolen.”

Clearly, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood aren’t taking into consideration the “basic humanity” of the unborn lives lost everyday to abortion.