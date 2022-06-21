Elon Musk’s Transgender Child Files to Change Name to Cut Ties With Father

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s 18-year-old transgender child is seeking to change their name in order to cut ties with their father.

Reuters reported Monday that the name change and new birth certificate reflecting Xavier Alexander Musk’s gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in April and “came to light recently.”

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Xavier Musk reportedly stated.

Xavier Musk’s new name was reportedly redacted in documents online. Xavier’s Musk’s mother is Justine Wilson, who was married to Elon Musk from 2000 to 2008. Page Six reported that Xavier Musk is filing to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Reuters added that Xavier Musk’s name change and new birth certificate request came right before Elon Musk voiced support for the Republican Party.

In May, about a month after the name and gender change document was filed, [Elon] Musk declared his support for the Republican Party, whose elected representatives support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country. [Elon] Musk has weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, tweeting in 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Elon Musk shared his tweet calling preferred pronouns an “esthetic nightmare” in December 2020. Preferred pronouns are the pronouns a person wants others to use to reflect their "gender identity."

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Elon Musk piled onto his initial tweet, sharing a tweet from a few years prior that showed how Tesla scored 100 percent for the fourth year in a row in 2017 for being a LGBT+ inclusive workplace.

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Reuters reached out to both a lawyer who represents Musk and the Tesla media office for comment but did not hear back.

On Tuesday, reports broke that the board of Twitter endorsed Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. Musk's bid to takeover the platform was $44 billion.