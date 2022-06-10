Pelosi: House Will Vote Next Week to Protect Supreme Court Justices and Their Families

The House of Representatives will vote on legislation next week to expand security for the families and staff of United States Supreme Court justices.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made the announcement on Thursday. It comes after an armed man was arrested this week outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh intending to kill him.

The Hill reported that Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol that “we had hoped that we could do it today but we certainly will do it at the beginning of next week.”

Spencer reported this week that former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino said that Democrats, including Pelosi, have been “slow-walking” legislation that passed the Senate to protect the justices.

"For years, [Democrats have] been saying that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, that the police paddy wagons are going to show up and arrest every woman in sight. Now, they're saying that Roe v. Wade, if it's overturned, is going to kill women," Perino said. "And now you have this person who said, 'I will have a life's purpose by killing somebody that they think is so evil.'"

"I've known Brett Kavanaugh for a long time — one of my dearest friends when I worked in the White House — and his wife Ashley is lovely and he has two daughters — do his daughters deserve this?" she continued. "Do they deserve to go to school and have to deal with the fact that somebody was going to sneak into their home and kill them?"

To close the segment, Perino concluded that if Democrats "don't do something about it [protecting the Supreme Court justices] tonight, you're complicit."