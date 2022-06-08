Dana Perino Excoriates Democrats for Inaction Following Plot Against Kavanaugh

"I think you can draw a pretty direct line — it's not hard — from the things they've been saying about Kavanaugh for several years, to today," Dana Perino said of Democrats' rhetoric against Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday's edition of "The Five." Her analysis, which came hours after a man from California was arrested with a gun, knife, zip-ties, and tape near Kavanaugh's residence, centered on the lack of response or condemnation from Democrats of the attempted murder of the sitting Supreme Court justice.

"This group, Ruth Sent Us, it's like the Westboro Baptist Church — except for one thing," Perino said of a group that's been posting the addresses of justices' homes online and organizing protests at their residences. "It's illegal to protest at the home of a justice."

"So Ruth Sent Us, they were at his house today, they plan to be there tonight," Perino continued before offering advice for the Biden administration and other Democrats in Washington with the power to do something.

"If I was the Attorney General of the United States, I'd say arrest them all," she said of protestors breaking the law at Justice Kavanaugh's home. "And Biden should say they absolutely should be prosecuted — you cannot do this — they have to take a stand tonight," she said. "And if they don't take a stand tonight, they are complicit."

"The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has been slow-walking this bill that passed the Senate unanimously to protect Supreme Court justices," Perino also noted. The Supreme Court Police Parity Act, a bipartisan effort guided to unanimous passage in the Senate by John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chris Coons (D-DE) has yet to be taken up by House Democrats. "Why is she doing that?" Perino asked of Pelosi's inaction in the month since the bill passed the upper chamber. "Fast-track it tonight — and if you don't, you're complicit."

Fox News' @DanaPerino has a message for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who are refusing to protect our Supreme Court Justices:



"If you don't do something about it tonight, you are complicit." pic.twitter.com/KofX9xNcB9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2022

"Vice President Harris should come out and try to calm people down," Perino, who served in the Bush administration as White House Press Secretary, among other positions, and knows a thing or two about how to run a comms shop, stated. "For years, [Democrats have] been saying that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, that the police paddy wagons are going to show up and arrest every woman in sight. Now, they're saying that Roe v. Wade, if it's overturned, is going to kill women," Perino observed of Democrats' escalating rhetoric. "And now you have this person who said, 'I will have a life's purpose by killing somebody that they think is so evil.'"

"What if Kavanaugh was not even going to- what if Kavanaugh voted the other way? They don't know," Perino said of the fact that the final opinion in the Dobbs case dealing with abortion still hasn't been released, and therefore, it's not known for certain if Roe will indeed be overturned. "It's absolutely absurd," she added before explaining her emotional reaction to the news about the plot against Kavanaugh.

"I've known Brett Kavanaugh for a long time — one of my dearest friends when I worked in the White House — and his wife Ashley is lovely and he has two daughters — do his daughters deserve this?" Perino asked. "Do they deserve to go to school and have to deal with the fact that somebody was going to sneak into their home and kill them?"

To close the segment, Perino again reiterated to Democrats that, "if you don't do something about it tonight, you're complicit."