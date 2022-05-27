Instagram

Libs of Tik Tok Kicked Off Instagram

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: May 27, 2022 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Libs of Tik Tok Kicked Off Instagram

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Internet sensation Libs of Tik Tok, which reposts alarming videos and other content circulated by left-wing individuals, was suspended from the social media platform Instagram this week.

Libs of Tik Tok shared a screenshot of its suspension from Instagram on Twitter to its 1.2 million followers. Accounts that do not follow Instagram’s Community Guidelines are suspended from the platform.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told Fox News Digital that Libs of Tik Tok’s suspension from Instagram is another example of bias from Big Tech.

"Let’s be clear: Libs of TikTok, as the name suggests, simply reposts content that liberals voluntarily and publicly share on social media. The fact that Instagram has no problem with the liberals whose bizarre, often inappropriate and disturbing videos that Libs of TikTok reposted, but they suspend her for drawing attention to those liberals, appears to be another instance of Big Tech censoring those who expose the absurdity of radical progressivism," Pushaw said. 

Last month, Townhall covered how Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz doxxed the owner of the Libs of Tik Tok account, including sharing her full name, location, religion and real estate license. The account’s owner had kept their identity anonymous. 

In an interview with CNN shortly after, Lorenz defending doxxing Libs of Tik Tok, claiming that the individual could have been a “foreign actor.”

"And I think it's incredibly important, you know, as someone that covers the influencer industry to know who is exerting influence in this way. I mean, for all we knew, this could have been a foreign actor, right, or someone -- we just didn't know," Lorenz claimed.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Elon Musk: Recession Will Be Good Thing, COVID Tricked People Into Thinking They Don't Need to Work
Sarah Arnold
Liz Cheney Makes Re-Election Bid Official, As She's Losing Terribly in the Polls
Rebecca Downs
News Report Baselessly Fear Mongers How Easy It Is to Buy a Firearm: 'Like Ordering Groceries'
Julio Rosas
We Know Why Police Didn't Breach the Classroom to Confront Texas Shooter...And They Admit It Was a Mistake
Matt Vespa
Commentary: On Mass Shootings, Cycles of Blame, and 'Solutions'
Guy Benson
The New York Yankees Tweeted About 'Gun Violence' Affecting 'Latinx People' and Boy, Do People Have Thoughts
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular