‘Transsexual’ Activist Slams Transgender Indoctrination on Children

A “transsexual” activist said in an interview this week that children are now facing “indoctrination” from transgender activists.

Buck Angel is a 59-year-old with gender dysphoria and is a “transsexual man.” Angel was born a female, but “just felt like a boy” growing up.

“I come from a very medicalized space. I come from a space called gender dysphoria, which is a diagnosis, a mental disorder that I have, that I’ve had my whole life, where I feel like the opposite gender,” Angel said in the interview with Fox News. “Now we have trans with no gender dysphoria, no need for it to be a disorder, no need for mental health care, self ID, affirmation therapy, come on. That says to me on some level some form of ‘indoctrination.’”

Angel told Fox that 30 years ago, there was a system and structure in place to ensure children were certain about their gender identity. Angel said nowadays, the narrative is pushed to children that “anyone can be [transgender].”

“It’s inappropriate for our community to keep pushing this narrative as if anyone can be trans, cause that’s not true,” Angel said. "Our community is failing our community," Angel added. "We’re not being loving and we're not being caring. We’re being weird."

Angel “socially transitioned” as a child. This included using a new name and wearing boys’ clothing. Angel’s father reportedly said that he would have never put his biological daughter on puberty blockers had that been an option three decades ago.

“I would have chosen to be born a male over anything you see right here,” Angel said, noting that children are seemingly encouraged to be transgender. “This isn’t a game.”

Townhall covered how on Transgender Day of Visibility in March, the Biden administration published guidance promoting “gender-affirming” healthcare for minors. This included puberty blockers, hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

“I see a vast, huge desire to fast-track, for a lack of a better term, these children into a space of ‘trans kids’ and put them on something that we’re calling ‘puberty blockers.’ This could be a very dangerous space and is a dangerous space we are pushing cause we are giving drugs to children to stop puberty! I personally believe blocking puberty could be disastrous.”

