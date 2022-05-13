Pelosi Calls Republicans 'Dangerous and Extreme' Over Possible Roe Overturn

Pro-abortion House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued remarks with other Democratic lawmakers on Friday about the future of abortion in America if Roe v. Wade is overturned. In her remarks, Pelosi called Republicans “dangerous and extreme” and claimed that the party is working towards criminalizing IVF and post-miscarriage health care.

“House Democrats are here on the steps of the United States Capitol, across from the Supreme Court to say to the Supreme Court and to the Senate, ‘hands off women’s reproductive health care,’” Pelosi opened her remarks.

“Last week, Americans saw a draft option showing the GOP-appointed Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, a 50-year precedent held up again by Casey. Already, Republicans across the nation are mobilizing around a dangerous and extreme agenda to criminalize all forms of reproductive health care, including IVF, contraception and post-miscarriage care,” she continued. “They [Republicans] want a nationwide ban on abortion.”

Pelosi pushed the narrative that once Roe is overturned, other “privacy rights” will come next, including “access to contraception” and “marriage equality.” She added that Democrats are working to enshrine Roe into federal law with the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which did not pass the Senate this week. Pro-life West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, voted against it. Two pro-abortion GOP senators, Sen. Susan Collins (ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (D-AK) also voted against it.

“This is a start for this weekend across the country, people will be gathering in their communities,” Pelosi concluded. “To the Supreme Court, to the Republicans in Congress, to state governments across the country, we want you to know we fully intend to protect Roe v. Wade and we will be doing it every single day.”

Previously, Pelosi has used her Catholic faith to defend her stance on abortion and mentioned she came from a “pro-life family.”

Watch her remarks on Friday below.



