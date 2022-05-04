Conservatism

Human Events Media Group Acquires The Post Millennial

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: May 04, 2022 12:15 PM
Conservative news outlet The Post Millennial announced Wednesday that it has been acquired by Human Events Media Group. 

According to a press release, the acquisition will “challenge more established conservative publishers” and amplify conservative voices.

The combination of these two companies, which appeal to unique audience segments, will position the new entity to disrupt the political media landscape and challenge more established conservative publishers.

The new conglomerate will be comprised of some of the most followed and influential journalists and commentators in the conservative media world including Jack Posobiec, Charlie Kirk, Libby Emmons, Andy Ngo, Katie Daviscourt, Ari Hoffman, Brent Hamachek, and Chris Barron alongside a deep bench of staff writers, editors, and podcasters.

The release noted that entrepreneur Jeff Webb, who founded competitive cheerleading organization Varsity Spirit, spearheaded the acquisition.

“I am thrilled with the incredibly deep and diverse platform this combination creates,” said Webb. “Our talent lineup is second to none. This is a new media powerhouse that will constructively influence the political dialogue in this country while simultaneously challenging some of the largest, most-established publications. We are positioned to grow, and to grow fast.”

In recent years Webb and his team have helped reinvigorate Human Events, one of the most iconic brands in conservative media. The Post Millennial is a clear rising star that features quick breaking news and first-to-market investigative reporting.

“We are building a media enterprise that reaches the entire spectrum of the conservative world, in all demographics, and across all platforms,” Webb said. “The Post Millennial is a critical part of this effort because it reaches an important younger demographic and can break stories faster than any newsroom I’ve come across. I can say without hesitation that we have one of the most talented, intelligent, and creative stables of writers, thinkers, and reporters anywhere in news.”

Both platforms will operate as separate news brands while sharing administrative resources and digital ad platforms. Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, said in a statement that she is “looking forward to working with an owner who has such a strong commitment to bringing conservative ideas to the American culture space.”

Most Popular