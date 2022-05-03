Pro-Abortion Schumer Says Senate Will Vote on Codifying Roe After SCOTUS Leak

Pro-abortion Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning that the Senate will vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law. His remarks came after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked and showed the Justices’ intention to overturn landmark case Roe v. Wade.

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade will go down as an abomination,” Schumer said on the floor. “One of the worst, most damaging decisions in modern history.”

Schumer claimed that some of the Supreme Court Justices lied to the U.S. Senate, “ripped up the Constitution,” and “defiled” the Court’s reputation.

“The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved,” he claimed.

“Every Republican senator who supported Sen. McConnell and voted for Trump justices pretending that this day will never come, will now have to explain themselves to the American people,” he continued.

“I want to make three things clear; now that the Court is poised to strike down Roe, it is my intention for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law. Second, a vote on this legislation is not an abstract exercise. This is as urgent and real as it gets. We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose and every American is going to see which side every Senator stands. Every American is going to see on which side every Senator stands. Third, to the American people, I say this. The elections this November will have consequences because the rights of 100 million women are now on the ballot.”

For months, Democrats have been pushing their pro-abortion agenda by creating legislation that would codify Roe into federal law and undermine state laws curbing abortion. One piece of legislation, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), does just that.