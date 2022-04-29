covid-19

White House Communications Director Tests Positive for COVID-19

Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced on Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after other members of the Biden administration have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks. 

Bedingfield shared on Twitter that she is not considered “close contact” with President Joe Biden. She said she wore a N-95 mask during a socially-distanced meeting with him this week.

This week, Spencer reported that Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for coronavirus. Her press secretary, Kirsten Allen announced it in a press release. 

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Earlier this month, Katie reported how Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA) received a positive COVID-19 test result 24 hours after she was seen kissing Biden on the cheek. Katie pointed out that Biden wasn’t considered a “close contact” of Pelosi.

Most Popular