Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges Elon Musk to Talk to Users 'Unjustly Banned' from Twitter

GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Tesla founder Elon Musk this week to talk to users who have been “unjustly banned” from the platform. Greene’s remarks came after it was announced that Musk acquired Twitter for approximately $44 billion.

“I am cautiously optimistic about the prospects for Twitter now that Elon Musk has taken over,” Greene said.

“I don’t know Mr. Musk, but I do invite him to come talk with me in Washington, D.C. I’d be happy to put together a roundtable of all the most brilliant people who have been unjustly banned from Twitter and he can see for himself the urgent necessity of doing right by them, which we all hope he will as he states he believes in free speech,” she added.

“We don’t need to be told what we can and can’t say online by nut cases in San Francisco,” she added. “We don’t need Democrats deciding which news stories are allowed and which aren’t.”

Townhall covered earlier this year how Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended over “repeated violations” of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a published statement.

Following her suspension from the platform, Greene published a statement on Telegram where she said that “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth” and “I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

This week, hours after Musk bought Twitter, Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin both rejoined the platform. Former President Donald Trump said he will not rejoin the platform. He in instead promoting his own platform, Truth Social.