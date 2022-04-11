Transgender Disney Heir Apologizes For Not Doing More Against Florida’s Parental Rights Bill

A member of the Disney family came forward publicly as transgender and apologized for not doing more against Florida’s newly-enacted Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed by Democrats as the “Dont’s Say Gay” bill.

Roy P. Disney, grand-nephew of Walt Disney reportedly said in a fundraising pitch recently for the Human Rights Campaign that he was “heartbroken” over the legislation and revealed that his child, Charlee, is transgender.

“My wife, Sheri, and I have been members of HRC for over 20 years,” Roy Disney said in an email, The Washington Times reported. “Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Roy Disney then offered to match gifts of up to $500,000 or more as part of a campaign to raise $1 million for the HRC.

“We were heartbroken when Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law in Florida,” Roy Disney added. “The fight isn’t over, and we are determined to do everything we can to stop this from happening in other places.”

The Parental Rights in Education law does not allow schools to teach children about sexuality or gender identity to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Charlee, who is 30 years old, discussed the bill in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I feel like I don’t do very much to help,” Charlee said to the Times in a Zoom interview with Sheri on Thursday. “I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

Landon covered late last week that Disney corporate President Karey Burke said at a recent virtual staff meeting that Generation Z is "queerer" than previous generations and that the company must "get with it.”

Late last month, Katie reported that Burke was captured on video stating that the company is working toward having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities.