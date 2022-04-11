Twitter

Twitter Bans Bill Clinton Accuser Juanita Broaddrick Over COVID-19 Vaccine Tweet

Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Apr 11, 2022 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Juanita Broaddrick was banned from Twitter after the platform flagged a recent tweet from her account criticizing the of COVID-19 vaccine. 

Broaddrick provided Fox News Digital an email from Twitter announcing her suspension from the platform for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

“We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal; of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” Twitter’s email to Broaddrick stated.

According to a screenshot of the tweet published by Fox News Digital, Broaddrick’s tweet said that Big Pharma has profited from COVID-19 vaccines enough for decades to come.

“When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA,” the tweet stated.

Other users chimed in on Broaddrick’s suspension from the platform.

Since 1999, Broaddrick has claimed that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 when he was Attorney General of Arkansas. 

In an interview with The Daily Wire in 2016, as Hillary Clinton was campaigning for president, Broaddrick said that Hillary had “threatened her in effort to silence her, all while knowing full well that Bill had raped her.”

Broaddrick told the Wire that Hillary sought her out at a political fundraiser, grabbed her hand and “thanked her” for “everything” she had done for Bill. Broaddrick said she tried to turn and leave but Hillary allegedly held her hand tighter and would not let go. 

“In Broaddrick’s mind, there is no way Hillary did not intend for that interaction to be construed as a threat,” the Wire noted.

Broaddrick shared in the interview that she had “communication with Paula Jones, and with Kathleen Willey, Gennifer Flowers and Dolly Kyle,” adding that “they all have stories of feeling very intimidated by the Clintons.”

