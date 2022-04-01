RNC’s ‘Unchecked’ Video Series Exposes Biden’s Failed Leadership on the Border Crisis

On Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) released its second installment of a new video series, “Unchecked,” which details the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The series includes Townhall’s Julio Rosas as well as several GOP lawmakers, such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Tony Gonzales.

In "Part II: Failed Leadership," the RNC highlights how President Biden vowed to get the border crisis “under control,” though illegal border crossings have increased astronomically under his leadership. In addition, it highlights how other members of the Biden administration, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, have come under intense scrutiny for not visiting the border and working to find a solution.

“I had dinner with the president of Guatemala and he told me hadn’t seen or heard from the vice president [Harris] since she visited in July,” Gonzales revealed in the episode. “That is a problem. That’s not solving anything. That’s not solving the root problem or the existing problem at all.”

“If Joe Biden or Kamala Harris gave two flips about what was happening at the border, they’d come down,” Cruz stated in the video. He added that Biden halted construction of the wall along the Texas-Mexico border on his first day as president.

In Part I of the series, as Townhall covered, former ICE Director Ron Vitiello explained that the U.S. has seen two million encounters at the southern border since Biden took office.

“I like to say that the border crisis is Biden’s first crisis ‘cause he undid all these things that were working,” Julio said. “I've stood right on the edge of the United States, and you see people come across and as they're coming across, we've often asked them why are you choosing to come and make this dangerous journey now? And I can't tell you how many times I've heard, ‘because the new president is welcoming us’ or ‘before it was very hard to cross the border and we would be turned away.’”

Watch part II of “Unchecked” below.