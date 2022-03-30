RNC’s ‘Unchecked’ Video Series Exposes the Horrors of Biden’s Border Crisis

This week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) released the first installment of a new video series exposing the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The series, “Unchecked,” features conversations with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and Townhall’s Julio Rosas, who’ve spent time on the front lines of the border crisis.

The RNC noted that the series comes as the Biden administration oversaw the worst February at the border in over 20 years. Border Patrol agents are preparing for an additional influx of migrants this spring. Reports also suggest that Biden is considering ending Title 42, which will worsen the crisis.

“Plain and simple: Joe Biden is the root cause of the pain and suffering on the border. Biden and ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris’ failures have put our law enforcement officials in harm’s way, leaving them to defend an open border with drugs, human trafficking, and crime surging," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "Every community is a border community under Biden, as drugs and crime move across the country.”

Former ICE Director Ron Vitiello told the RNC that the U.S. has seen two million encounters at the southern border since Biden took office. Residents living near the border see human trafficking, exploitation, and smuggling, among other things.

“We are seeing a human rights catastrophe, we are seeing a public health catastrophe, we are seeing a crime and national security catastrophe” Cruz said. “I’ve asked the Senate Democrats to Texas and see the border, not one of them is willing to do it. They are literally turning a blind eye, and they are counting on the corporate media to cover it up.”

This week, Julio covered that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was activated along the U.S.-Mexico border to prepare for a surge of illegal crossings with the southern states come spring season and Title 42 expected to be removed soon.

“Oftentimes when we see the rest of the media catch up with border coverage, it’s when there’s a sudden influx at one point. Which, ok that’s good, but that influx is happening at all different points, at all different parts every single day,” Julio said.

Watch part I of “Unchecked” below.