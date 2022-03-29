GOP Senator To Have a Follow-Up Call with Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee

GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who represents Maine, is expected to have a follow-up conversation with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as she decides whether or not to support the nominee.

“I plan to have a telephone call with Judge Jackson this week to clarify some of the issues that were raised at the hearing,” Collins said to reporters, according to The Hill.

“At this point, over the weekend, I had the opportunity to go through all of the excerpts from the hearing, which was very helpful, and I have a few questions," the Senator added. She reportedly asked for “clarifications” and materials from the White House, but did not offer specifics.

Collins’ website noted that she met with Judge Jackson earlier this month after Biden announced her as his Supreme Court nominee. The meeting lasted more than 90 minutes.

“I had a lengthy and very productive conversation today with Judge Jackson. I thought it went well. We covered a lot of issues. She explained in great depth the methodology that she uses as she approaches the cases that come before her. It's clear that her credentials and the breadth of her experience are impressive,” Collins said in a published statement. “She has been a law clerk, a public defender, an attorney in private practice, a member of the Sentencing Commission, a district court judge for more than eight years, and now a circuit court judge. I will of course await the hearings before the Judiciary Committee before making a decision, but I found today's session to be very helpful.”

After Judge Jackson’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) announced he would oppose Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“I enjoyed meeting the nominee. I went into the Senate’s process with an open mind. But, after studying the nominee’s record, and her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said in his remarks Thursday.