Donald Trump Has Some Harsh Words for Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee

Former President Donald Trump shredded President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during a “Save America” rally in Commerce, Georgia on Saturday.

In Trump’s remarks, he pointed out that Judge Jackson could not say what a woman is during her hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Spencer covered. When asked by Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn to define the word “woman,” Judge Jackson replied, “I’m not a biologist.”

“The Left has become so extreme that we now have a Justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified under oath that she could not say what a woman is,” Trump said in his remarks Saturday. “If she [Jackson] can’t even say what a woman is, how on earth can she be trusted to say what the Constitution is?”

“A party [Democrats] that’s unwilling to admit that men and women are biologically different, in defiance of all scientific and human history, is a party that should not be anywhere near the levers of power in the United States of America,” Trump added.

Donald Trump: "Say what you want, but Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican senators that in many cases were really nicely asking questions. She had total disdain and even hatred for them." pic.twitter.com/sSRnlgpP7J — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2022

Blackburn’s question was pertaining to transgender issues.

“Do you believe the meaning of the word ‘woman’ is so unclear and controversial that you can’t give me a definition?” Blackburn followed-up in the hearing.

“Senator [Blackburn], in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes,” Judge Jackson retorted. “If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments and I look at the law and I decide.”

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?"



Judge Jackson: "No. I can't...I'm not a biologist." pic.twitter.com/TRlqUeDGs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Trump added in his remarks that Judge Jackson was “disrespectful” to Republican lawmakers during the hearings.

“Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican Senators, that, in many cases, were really nicely asking questions,” Trump continued. “She had total disdain and even hatred for them.” Trump added that Judge Jackson boasts that she never supported him on anything.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader McConnell announced he would oppose Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“I enjoyed meeting the nominee. I went into the Senate’s process with an open mind. But, after studying the nominee’s record, and her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said in his remarks Thursday.

MCCONNELL: “I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/TrdKOF3s6t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

Specifically, McConnell pointed out Judge Jackson’s positions on court packing, adding seats to the Supreme Court, and being soft on crime. In addition, he noted that her judicial philosophy remained unclear throughout the hearing.

"Judge Jackson served as a trial judge on the District Court. She testified on Tuesday that that role did not provide many opportunities to think about Constitutional interpretation. Yet when senators tried to dig in on judicial philosophy, the judge deflected, and pointed back to the same records that she acknowledged would not shed much light,” McConnell stated.

“Unbelievably, the Biden administration has nevertheless launched a national campaign to make the federal bench systemically softer on crime,” McConnell noted. “And nothing we saw this week convinced me that either President Biden or Judge Jackson’s deeply invested far-left fan club have misjudged her. I will vote against this nominee on the Senate floor.”